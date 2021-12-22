The Thundertruck Is a Badass Multi-Purpose, Transformable EV for the Ultimate Outsider

14K-Mile 1986 Suzuki GSX-R1100 Shoulders Revamped Carbs and Overhauled Electrics

Featuring a compression ratio of 10.0:1, the engine is good for up to 128 wicked horses at 9,500 revs, while a peak torque output of 76 pound-feet (103 Nm) will be achieved lower down the rpm range. Upon reaching the asphalt, this force will propel Suzuki’s missile to a top speed of 155 mph (250 kph).



The bike’s front end stands on telescopic forks with NEAS (New Electronically Activated Suspension) technology, accompanied by a full-floater shock absorber at the rear. An aluminum twin-spar frame is tasked with holding everything in place, and it’s topped with a 5.5-gallon (21-liter) fuel tank.



What you see above these paragraphs is a pristine 1986 model that’s currently up for grabs, and its five-digit analog odometer shows less than 14k miles (22,500 km). A few months ago, this Gixxer was honored with a modern battery and new spark plugs, while its carbs have been cleaned to keep things running smoothly.



The Japanese icon will be listed on Bring a Trailer for another six days (until Tuesday, December 28), so you’ve still got plenty of time to place your bids if you’re interested. For now, the top bidder is prepared to spend 5,500 freedom bucks on this Behind its retro outfit, the 1986 Suzuki GSX-R1100 packs an air- and oil-cooledinline-four mill, sporting four valves per cylinder head and a quartet of 34 mm (1.3 inches) Mikuni carburetors. The 1,052cc four-banger – which exhales through a four-into-one exhaust – is connected to the Gixxer’s chain-driven rear wheel via a five-speed transmission.Featuring a compression ratio of 10.0:1, the engine is good for up to 128 wicked horses at 9,500 revs, while a peak torque output of 76 pound-feet (103 Nm) will be achieved lower down the rpm range. Upon reaching the asphalt, this force will propel Suzuki’s missile to a top speed of 155 mph (250 kph).Additionally, the ‘86 MY GSX-R1100 is capable of finishing the quarter-mile run in 10.7 seconds, helped by a dry weight of 433 pounds (196 kg). Plentiful stopping power is generated by dual brake rotors and four-piston calipers at twelve o’clock, along with a solo disc and a single-piston caliper on the opposite end.The bike’s front end stands on telescopic forks with NEAS (New Electronically Activated Suspension) technology, accompanied by a full-floater shock absorber at the rear. An aluminum twin-spar frame is tasked with holding everything in place, and it’s topped with a 5.5-gallon (21-liter) fuel tank.What you see above these paragraphs is a pristine 1986 model that’s currently up for grabs, and its five-digit analog odometer shows less than 14k miles (22,500 km). A few months ago, this Gixxer was honored with a modern battery and new spark plugs, while its carbs have been cleaned to keep things running smoothly.The Japanese icon will be listed on Bring a Trailer for another six days (until Tuesday, December 28), so you’ve still got plenty of time to place your bids if you’re interested. For now, the top bidder is prepared to spend 5,500 freedom bucks on this machine , but we doubt that this sum meets the reserve.

