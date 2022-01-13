Restored 1971 Honda CB750 Four K1 Flaunts Touring Equipment, Mileage Is Unknown

To be honest, I don’t think we’ll ever get tired of talking about iconic UJMs from the seventies.
Having been subjected to an invigorating overhaul back in 2014, the ‘71 MY Honda CB750 Four K1 shown above manages to look as good as new. It comes equipped with a groovy pair of hard-sided panniers from Shoei, as well as new brake lines, IRC GS-11 tires, and a modern electronic ignition setup.
The bike’s frame was honored with a shiny layer of youthful paint under prior ownership, as were its bodywork components. Additionally, the wheels were chrome-plated and rebuilt using fresh spokes, while the drive chain, steering head bearings, and fork internals have all been replaced for good measure.
As for its fundamental specs and features, the 1971 CB750 is brought to life by an air-cooled SOHC inline-four mill, which packs two valves per cylinder, four Keihin carburetors, and a generous displacement of 736cc. When pushed to its limit, the four-banger will go about producing 67 horses and 44 pound-feet (60 Nm) of twist.
This force travels to the rear 18-inch wheel by means of a five-speed transmission, resulting in a top speed of 124 mph (200 kph). On the other hand, stopping power hails from a single 296 mm (11.7 inches) brake rotor at the front and a traditional 180 mm (7.1 inches) drum module at six o’clock.
In terms of suspension, the classic treasure carries a set of 35 mm (1.4 inches) telescopic forks up north and dual preload-adjustable shock absorbers down south. Honda’s relic weighs 498 pounds (226 kg) without fluids, and its wheelbase is measured at 1,453 mm (57.2 inches).
The Japanese icon is heading to the auction block on Bring a Trailer, where you may register your bids at no reserve until Tuesday, January 18. At the time of this article, you’d need around 4,500 freedom bucks to surpass the top bidder, who is offering a moderate $4,250 for this unblemished CB750.
