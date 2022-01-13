Low-Mile 2006 Ducati Supersport 1000DS Looks Terrific, Wears Aftermarket Mufflers

Well, it might be time for you to surprise your inner Ducatista with a genuine treat.
What you’re looking at here is an untarnished 2006 Ducati Supersport 1000DS with 7,400 miles (12,000 km) on the clock, featuring Michelin Pilot Power tires and aftermarket exhaust mufflers from Termignoni. Underneath its svelte bodywork, the Italian beauty hides an air-cooled 992cc L-twin powerplant, which is coupled with a six-speed gearbox and a dry single-plate clutch.
The fuel-injected titan packs a single overhead camshaft, two desmodromic valves per cylinder, and a compression ratio of 10.0:1. In the region of 7,750 revs, this bad boy is good for up to 85 untamed stallions, while a peak torque output of 64 pound-feet (87 Nm) will be accomplished at around 5,750 spins.
Upon reaching the rear chain-driven Marchesini wheel, the engine’s force translates into a blistering top speed of 143 mph (230 kph). On the other hand, braking duties are taken good care of thanks to dual 320 mm (12.6 inches) discs and four-piston Brembo calipers at the front end. Down south, you will find a twin-piston caliper and a single brake rotor measuring 245 mm (9.6 inches) in diameter.
Tipping the scales at 408 pounds (185 kg) on an empty stomach, Bologna’s gladiator is supported by 43 mm (1.7 inches) inverted Showa forks and a fully-adjustable Ohlins monoshock with progressive linkage. The Duc rides on 17-inch alloy wheels with five spokes, and its fuel chamber is able to hold as much as 4.2 gallons (16 liters) of fossil juice when filled to the brim.
Now, what if we told you that the next person who gets to throw a leg over this superb 2006 MY 1000DS could be you? That’s right; the impeccable Supersport is searching for a new place to call home on Bring a Trailer, where it will be listed at no reserve until Tuesday, January 18. For the time being, the current bid is placed at 3,500 bucks, though we probably won’t be seeing this bike changing hands for less than twice that amount.
