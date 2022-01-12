1982 Honda CBX1000 Is Still Exceedingly Tidy After Four Decades of Faithful Service

The brute force of six raging cylinders blesses the CBX with nearly 100 hp, resulting in a quarter-mile time of just 12.4 seconds.
For most riders, the fact that Honda’s mighty CBX1000 stayed in production for just four years is truly heartbreaking, and we can only imagine what this six-cylinder behemoth would’ve become if it stuck around a little longer. With their skinny forks and single-piston calipers, the earlier models are indeed quite unsettling, but these weaknesses have been addressed as of 1981.
This is the year when the Japanese titan saw a sport-tourer facelift, which was intended to boost sales and bless the nameplate with a second shot at life. Unfortunately, the public’s interest continued to be rather sparse, so the CBX was eventually given the ax after the 1982 model-year.
In our day and age, these machines are experiencing a surge in popularity on the second-hand market, and some gearheads will gladly pay a pretty penny to get their hands on one such entity. This article’s photo gallery presents an ‘82 MY CBX1000 Super Sport that’s currently up for grabs on Bring a Trailer, where you can place your bids until January 16.
At the moment, the top bidder is offering 4,500 bones for Honda’s classic icon, but you’ll probably have to do better if you plan on meeting the reserve. Before you wander off, feel free to join us for a brief overview of the tourer’s main specifications in the paragraphs that follow.
The 1982 CBX1000 features an air-cooled 1,047cc inline-six powerplant with dual overhead cams, four valves per cylinder, and 98 wicked ponies on tap. By spinning the chain-driven rear Comstar hoop via a five-speed gearbox, the engine’s force enables its bearer to hit speeds of up to 135 mph (217 kph).
Moreover, the old-school tourer can go from zero to 60 mph (96 kph) in 4.6 seconds before finishing the quarter-mile run in 12.4 blistering ticks. Weighing in at about 633 pounds (287 kg) dry, the unrelenting CBX boasts a sizeable fuel capacity of no less than 5.8 gallons (22 liters).
