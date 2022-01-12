Snake Skin Green 2019 Ford GT Carbon Series Is an Investment-Grade Collector’s Piece

Although it doesn’t have the V8 rumble of the first generation, the outgoing GT runs the proverbial rings around its predecessor due to motorsport-infused engineering. Weight is the biggest enemy of a great-handling car, which brings us to the snazzy GT Carbon Series listed on Bring a Trailer.
The weight-saving package removes nearly 40 pounds (18 kilograms), which may seem underwhelming if you compare this option to a Mazda MX-5 Miata stripped out for track days. But on the other hand, we must remember the GT is light from the factory due to lots of carbon fiber. To whom it may concern, a stock GT weighs 3,054 pounds (1,385 kilograms).
Offered with less than 31 miles (50 kilometers) on the clock, this particular example of the breed carries a base price of $491,500 plus $145,250 worth of extras and a $3,750 destination charge for a final price of $636,750 on the window sticker. But as you’d expect from a modern classic that’s certain to go up in value in the coming years, the one-of-one spec in the following videos is currently sitting on a high bid of $1,012,222 on Bring a Trailer.
In other words, the owner of chassis number 2FAGP9CW5KH200228 will make a tidy profit off the mid-engine machine with EcoBoost muscle. Finished in $30,000 Snake Skin Green over a black interior with loads of carbon fiber and high-quality Alcantara, the eye-popping GT Carbon Series is offered with SunTek paint protection film, Gtechniq ceramic coating, ClearPlex protection film for the Gorilla Glass windshield, side window tint, and faux-carbon decals on the bodysides for additional visual drama.
Pictured on Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires wrapped around carbon-fiber wheels that cost more than you’d pay for a daily driver, the GT Carbon Series cranks out 647 horsepower and 550 pound-feet (746 Nm) of torque while shifting duties are the domain of a Getrag dual-clutch transaxle box.
Marketed by Ford under the PowerShift moniker, the Getrag 7DCL750 wasn’t developed specifically for this limited-run application. As a matter of fact, the seven-speed transmission is shared with the Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG, the AMG GT, Ferrari California, Portofino, 458, F12, and the FF.
