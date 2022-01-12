Sued Tesla Customer in China Says Tesla Model Y Lost Rear Wheel at High Speed

Chao shared the pictures of the accident and screenshots of its description on Weibo, China’s equivalent to Facebook. The Model Y owner identifies solely as “I love rainy day today,” according to Google Translate. Unfortunately, the former Tesla customer did not reveal the source of the conversation.
According to “I love rainy day today,” he was driving at 110 kph on the highway when his car suddenly lost the rear right wheel. That made him lose control of his EV and collide with a truck that was nearby. The truck would have pushed his car for 300 meters (328.1 yards). It is not clear where his car was, where the truck was, and how the collision happened.
Looking at the pictures he shared, the rear wheel got stuck into a guardrail on the right that seems to have been hit precisely at that point. That raises some doubts. If the Model Y lost its rear wheel, why wasn’t it a little behind the wrecked guardrails instead of stuck in it? That indicates that it was probably still attached to the body somehow.
The pictures show that Tesla has green paint on the right flank – from hitting the guardrail – and a wrecked rear end that seems to have been hit harder on the right side. Only the police investigation will be able to confirm precisely what happened there.
China, Tesla has a working PR department, and it issued an official response to Chao’s post. The company stated that the available information is that the Model Y crashed with the truck in the right lane. The wheel would have separated from the body due to the wreck. Tesla also dismissed that the wheel fell off the car and said it had nothing to do with the recent knuckle recall.
It is impossible for the company to know that without proper investigation of the crash. The way Tesla is dealing with it, it may make it look like it is trying to avoid even discussing this possibility. There’s a good reason for that: Keith Leech, also known as Keef Wivaneff, accuses Tesla of “Whompy Wheels” for years already.
Tesla, he started to investigate the company and found suspension issues on multiple crashed Tesla vehicles on auction websites. According to him, “many of these Teslas had damaged suspensions that did not appear to be the result of crash damage but were simply fractures of the suspension components.”
If the wheel of this Chinese Model Y really fell off to provoke the whole crash, it could be the most recent example of what Leech has been stating all these years. Again, the only ones able to respond to this are the Chinese authorities in charge of the investigation. At this point, it is wise to take both what the driver affirms and what Tesla says with a grain of salt.
