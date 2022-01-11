These Are the Most Expensive Porsches Ever Sold at Auction

And you may find it surprising, but the iconic 911 is not among the most expensive Porsches ever auctioned either. That's because Stuttgart's priciest and most sought-after vehicles are of the racing variety.
Here are the five most expensive Porsches ever sold at auction as of 2022.1972 Porsche 917/10 Spyder - $5.83 million
The Porsche 917 became a legend in 1970 when it won the 24 Hours of Le Mans. It did it again in 1971 and helped Porsche win its second and third consecutive World Sportscar Championship.
The 917/10 you see here featured a turbocharged 12-cylinder engine good for 850 horsepower and won the championship in 1972. The racer run by Penske Racing crossed the block in 2012.1985 Porsche 959 Paris-Dakar - $5.94 million
The 959 is widely considered Porsche's first supercar but many don't know that it was actually born as a race car.
The 959 was originally conceived as a Group B rally car, but development took longer than expected and the series was phased out before Porsche could join in on the fun.
This six-million racer is one of the three cars that Porsche created for the 1985 Paris-Dakar Rally and one of only two 959s in private hands. It was auctioned off in 2018.1956 Porsche 550 Rennsport Spyder - $6.1 million
Introduced in 1953, the Porsche 550 quickly became a track icon by winning its maiden race at the Nurburgring. Later that year, it also won the Carrera Panamericana and scored a class win at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.
A dominant force in small-displacement classes, the 550 became known as the "giant killer."
Porsche built many successful race cars, but none was as dominant as the 956 and 962 pair that raced in the 1980s. The 956 made its debut in 1982 and took a commanding win at the 24 Hours of Le Mans with a 1-2-3 finish.
But that was only the first of four consecutive wins for the 956 at Circuit de la Sarthe. And the race car was so quick and reliable that it took all top eight spots in 1983 and the first seven positions in 1984.
Its successor, the 962, would go on and add two more consecutive Le Mans trophies in Porsche's showroom.
But the 956 is not the world's most expensive Porsche. That title goes to the 917K. Yup, it's the second 917 in the top five, but this one's one of the earlier, closed-top versions.
Unlike the 956 above, this 917K did not win any races, but it was used extensively in the production of Steve McQueen's "Le Mans" film. It was restored down to the last bolt and sports the iconic blue-and-orange Gulf livery.
While this 917 didn't take any checkered flags, the nameplate is responsible for having scored Porsche's first two victories at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, in 1970 and 1971. This 917K became the world's most expensive Porsche in 2017.
