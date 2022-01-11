Well-Kept 1965 Honda CB450 Black Bomber Is a Symphony of Timeless Design Cues

It won’t be long before this predator turns sixty, and it still manages to look as good as new.
Even though it never received as much attention as Honda’s groundbreaking CB750, the CB450 Black Bomber is still a fantastic machine in its own right. As a matter of fact, we dare say this entity was a prologue to the UJM (Universal Japanese Motorcycle) movement, which started one year after the Black Bomber had been discontinued.
Nowadays, CB450s are becoming increasingly popular among collectors who can really appreciate their historical value. What you’re seeing here is a sublime 1965 model that isn’t very far away from mint condition, retaining most of its original hardware. Judging by the lack of patina, you might assume this classic relic had been restored at some point during its lifetime, but that’s not exactly the case.
Mind you, the only aftermarket item you’ll find on this Black Bomber is a fresh two-up saddle, which was fitted under prior ownership. As for its technical specifications, the ‘65 MY phenom draws power from a four-stroke 444cc parallel-twin fiend, with dual overhead cams, twin Keihin carbs, and a total of four valves.
The air-cooled mill can deliver up to 43 ponies in the region of 8,500 rpm, and it is linked to the bike’s chain-driven rear wheel through a four-speed transmission. Upon reaching the asphalt, the engine’s force allows its possessor to hit a decent top speed of 102 mph (164 kph). Honda’s icon tips the scales at 412 pounds (187 kg) without fluids, while its wheelbase measures 53 inches (1,300 mm).
If you’re starting to feel like you might need this well-kept CB450 in your life, then you’ll be delighted to learn that it’s currently listed at no reserve on Bring a Trailer! The auctioning deadline is set for Sunday afternoon (January 16), and you’d only need about 4,500 bones to best the top bid, which is registered at a mere $4,000.
