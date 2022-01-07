Rare 2002 Ducati 998S Bostrom Replica With Low Mileage Looks Gracefully Entrancing

This breathtaking rarity should be a genuine delight for just about any self-respecting Ducatista who lives on American soil.
A mere 155 copies of the 2002 MY Ducati 998S Bostrom Replica were ever produced for the U.S. market, and the one you’re seeing here comes with 3,800 miles (6,100 km) on the clock. Recently, the Duc’s current owner installed a fresh starter motor and an aftermarket clutch slave cylinder, while the engine gaskets, timing belts and battery have all been replaced for good measure.
As for the bike’s technical specs, its power source is a liquid-cooled 998cc Testastretta L-twin that’s paired with a six-speed gearbox and a dry multi-plate clutch. Featuring eight desmodromic valves, dual overhead cams and a Weber-Marelli fuel injection system with 54 mm (2.1 inches) throttle bodies, the engine can deliver as much as 123 hp at around 10,000 rpm.
In the neighborhood of 8,000 revs, a peak torque output figure of 72 pound-feet (98 Nm) will be routed to the rear five-spoke Marchesini hoop via a drive chain, resulting in a top speed of 168 mph (270 kph). The powertrain componentry sits inside a tubular steel trellis frame, whose front end is supported by 43 mm (1.7 inches) inverted Ohlins forks with titanium nitride-coated tubes.
At six o’clock, suspension duties are handled by a piggyback shock absorber that’s mated to a single-sided aluminum swingarm. Dual 320 mm (12.6 inches) brake rotors and four-piston Brembo calipers provide ample stopping power at the front wheel, while the rear unit carries a 220 mm (8.7 inches) disc and a twin-piston caliper.
This magnificent piece of Italian machinery is making its way to the auction block as we speak, and you’ve got until Wednesday (January 12) to check it out on Bring A Trailer! However, you’ll have to be quite generous if you plan on topping the current bid, because you’d need about thirteen grand to do so. Since there are still five days separating us from the bidding deadline, we wouldn’t be surprised to see this special-edition 998S change hands for over $20,000.
