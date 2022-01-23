Chevy Camaro ZL1 Means Business, Cadillac CTS-V Simply Doesn't Care

Thanks to the Blackwing engine, not to mention the dedicated chassis setup, and other work that went into it, the modern Cadillac CT5-V is definitely a dream ride and an interesting alternative to the German establishment from BMW M and Mercedes-AMG.
However, its predecessor, the CTS-V, was no slouch either, as it had the grunt to match the serious looks, and the ability to give some older supercars a run for their money, with roughly 4 seconds needed to sprint to 60 mph (97 kph) from a standstill.
As for the one depicted on video down below while drag racing a Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, at the Cadillac Attack 2021 that took place at the Orlando Speed World, in Florida, it is part of the second generation. The sports coupe had the two-door M3 in its sights when it came out toward the end of the 2000s, and featured a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine.
Thanks to the 556 hp and 551 lb-ft (747 Nm) of torque available via the right pedal, it needed less than 4 seconds from 0 to 60 mph. That’s regardless of what transmission it packed, because if you remember well, it was offered with both manual and automatic ‘boxes.
As for its brother from another mother, namely the Camaro ZL1, it too packs a supercharged 6.2-liter V8. The muscle car is about as powerful as the Caddy, and even the straight-line performance is very similar. Thus, it could go either way.
However, it appears that neither of the two was stock, as they rock an even more serious amount of power. This has turned them into 9-second cars down the quarter-mile, completing the run in around 9.6. We won’t spoil the outcome for you, because the video is only 1-minute long, so you know what to do to find out which one crossed the finish line first, don’t you?
