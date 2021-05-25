McLaren 570S Hands Camaro ZL1 and Audi R8 an Imperial Quarter-Mile Spanking

5 Tourist Rents McLaren 570S, Gets Drunk and Crashes, Kills Another Motorist

Before the British carmaker's Sport Series models went extinct, the 570S used to be as "entry-level" as a McLaren could get short of the baby 540C. It was the car you would buy if you could just barely afford a new McLaren and couldn't swing for a 600LT or a 675LT



Before we look at the specs, let’s check out the opposition as far as this video is concerned. The 570S raced an Audi R8 and a Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 over a quarter-mile at the Go Fast Life Event at Edgewater Sports Park, located in Cleves, Ohio.The R8 is clearly a second-generation model, looking like the regular Coupe spec. That means that its 5.2-liter FSI V10 likely produces 533 hp (540 PS) and 398 lb-ft (540 Nm) of torque, with everything going to all four wheels via Audi’s quattro all-wheel-drive system. What we found curious is that it covered the quarter-mile in 11.1 seconds at 123.6 mph (199 kph), which is what a V10 Plus would do.Anyway, it did much better on the second go-around, after pulling off a lackluster 12.06 run initially, at just 121.8 mph (196 kph).After it dispatched the Audi, the 570S took on a Camaro ZL1 , and that race was a lot closer than the McLaren driver might have expected. The Camaro stood tall with its 6.2-liter supercharged LT4 V8 engine, delivering 650 hp (659 PS) and 650 lb-ft (881 Nm) of torque to the rear wheels. The 570S meanwhile comes with a twin-turbo 3.8-liter V8, packing 562 hp (570 PS) and 443 lb-ft (600 Nm) of torque.The British supercar is also the most lightweight car here, and its ¼ mile time of 10.3 seconds at 134.2 mph (216 kph) is highly impressive. The ZL1 took 10.7 seconds, which is still faster than what Chevy would officially broadcast for their flagship muscle car.