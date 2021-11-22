Corvette C8 Takes On Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, What Was It Thinking?

Are you the proud owner of a new-gen Corvette? Well, you chose well, because it’s an exciting machine with mid-engine and rear-wheel drive, which takes a swing at full-blown supercars, in terms of the layout and looks, anyway.
However, if it’s one thing to keep in mind, that’s that you should never challenge the Camaro ZL1 to a drag race. Not unless you’ve tweaked the engine in your Stingray, that is, because the muscle car is more powerful.
A rival to the likes of the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 and Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock, though the latter sits in an upper league, the sixth-generation Camaro ZL1 boasts 650 hp from a supercharged 6.2-liter V8. The 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph) sprint is dealt with in around 3.5 seconds, and on a good day, you’re looking at roughly 10 seconds down the quarter mile.
As far as the Corvette Stingray goes, its 6.2-liter LT2 V8 is good for 495 horsepower, on the condition that you get it with the optional performance exhaust system. That’s 155 hp shy of the top-end Camaro, yet despite being less powerful, it is quicker, as the 0 to 60 mph takes less than 3 seconds. Keep the throttle pinned to the floor, and the speedometer will eventually read 194 mph (312 kph).
So, how did the ‘Vette lose the race against the ZL1 if it is faster off the line? We reckon that the driver still needs to master the controls. For their next ride, they may want to check out the Z06 variant, as it pumps out 670 hp from its 5.5-liter LT6 V8, enough to help it hit 60 in 2.6 seconds, supposedly. Now, this would be a good time to head on down and click the play button, though you shouldn’t prepare for a decent break, because the video is only 15 seconds long.
