Tesla Model S Plaid Smokes Cadillac And BMW Around Willow Springs

While straight line speed is the main focus of the Plaid, it's clear that Tesla wants more. We've reported on their attempts at setting new records at the Nurburgring. We've even detailed the big modifications on those test cars What we haven't seen though is a direct head-to-head race with the Plaid against its rivals on a real race track. Thanks to the folks at Hagerty we now have exactly that. They took the Tesla Model S Plaid to Willow Springs.For good measure, they brought along the new Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing and the BMW M5 CS. These are three of the most potent sedans on the planet. In fact, all three represent the most powerful cars ever sold by their brand.Driving all three cars is Randy Probst, one of the most well-known and skillful racecar drivers on this side of the Atlantic. His skill is unquestionable and that's obvious from the very first turn in the film below.While the Model S takes the lead off of the line, Probst is able to brake later in the BMW and take the lead from the Tesla. Of course, the Model S grabs that lead back for a moment in the first long right-hand corner before the Cadillac gets its first taste of first place.In fact, the CT5-V Blackwing hangs onto the lead through almost the entire lap. Only on the backside of the track is the Model S Plaid able to snatch back the lead. First, it grabs it coming up to the final turn only to have the Cadillac leave the same corner just barely ahead.

That insane instant torque is too much for the big Caddy to handle though. The Tesla crosses the finish line with a time of 1:27:78. The Cadillac finishes second at 1:28:07, and the BMW comes in just under a second slower than the Model S at 1:28:76. It's pretty wild that these three are so close to one another.