PepsiCo Getting Tesla Semi This Year Resembles Hertz Buying 100,000 EVs

PepsiCo’s chairman and CEO said that his company would get its first set of Tesla Semis in Q4 2021. What Ramon Laguarda told CNBC is that Tesla will manufacture and deliver a vehicle that the EV maker said is still under development in its Q3 2021 earnings report. In a way, that resembles Tesla’s deal with Hertz for selling the rental company 100,000 EVs.

9 photos