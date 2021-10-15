Tesla Model S Plaid+ Spied Testing Active Aero at the Nurburgring

Tesla is back at the Nürburgring, and this time they brought a Model S Plaid with enough modifications to it that it might as well be the rumored Plaid+. Some may say that the most important change is the active rear wing, which can be seen in action in the photo gallery, but that is not all.
A closer look at this prototype that was not camouflaged in any way reveals a lower ride height, along with massive ceramic brakes. As you can discern, these are just the changes that can be seen. Tesla might have changed other settings on the Model S prototype that can be seen in the photo gallery.
The active rear wing seems to be designed to do a lot of work, as it can go from horizontal to almost vertical, as you will see as you click through the images in the photo gallery.
Meanwhile, when driven at urban speeds, the wing follows the incline of the roof. That could mean that the entire system is also designed to reduce drag whenever possible, not just for more downforce even when it is not necessary.
The prototype also has a black extension on the front bumper, which is there for aerodynamic purposes as well. This element does not seem to be adjustable or electronically operated, as one could find on other high-end vehicles with advanced aerodynamics.
As our spy photographers noted, Tesla Motors has several prototypes at the Nürburgring, in different configurations. Two of them are Model S Plaid, one painted red, while the other is black. The latter appears to be a standard car, although it has racing seats.
This prototype may also be a Model S Plaid, but with an optional package, or it can be a new addition to the range. Unfortunately, it is unclear what name Tesla will choose for the model that will result from the development of this prototype.
With active aerodynamics, bigger brakes, and other changes under its body, Tesla might have something even faster on its hands. Sadly, we will have to wait for its official release to know for sure.
