110-Mile 2007 Ducati Monster S4RS Testastretta Is Looking for a Serious Relationship

When Ducati’s beloved Monster inherited the L-twin powerplant of the race-bred 999, things started getting pretty damn serious.
The Ducati Monster S4RS Testastretta you’re looking at here is a 2007 model whose digital counter shows a trifling 110 miles (177 km). In between the rails of its gorgeous trellis frame, this bad boy houses a liquid-cooled 998cc L-twin mill – the same deep sump engine that powers Bologna’s mighty 999.
Featuring four valves per cylinder and a compression ratio of 11.4:1, the fuel-injected juggernaut is good for up to 130 fiendish ponies at 9,500 rpm. When the crankshaft spins at around 7,500 revs, a peak torque output of 77 pound-feet (104 Nm) will be routed to a six-speed gearbox, which is linked to the rear hoop via a drive chain.
By combining this force with a dry weight of just 390 pounds (177 kg), the Duc is able to go from zero to 60 mph (96 kph) in 3.1 seconds, while its quarter-mile time is rated at 10.7 searing ticks. Now that we’ve talked about the powertrain specifications and performance figures, let’s move on to the chassis.
You’ll find a complete Ohlins setup in the suspension sector, consisting of titanium nitride-coated 43 mm (1.7 inches) inverted forks up front and a fully-adjustable shock absorber on the other end. At twelve o’clock, braking duties are handled by dual 320 mm (12.6 inches) discs and radially-mounted four-piston calipers.
Down south, stopping power comes from a twin-piston Brembo caliper and a single brake rotor that measures 245 mm (9.6 inches) in diameter. If you’re starting to feel like you might need this two-wheeled spartan in your life, then feel free to get seriously excited, because the 2007 MY Monster S4RS pictured above is up for grabs!
As you’re reading this, Ducati’s legend is getting ready to change hands on Iconic Motorbike Auctions, where it will be listed at no reserve until Wednesday afternoon (January 26). You’ll be needing something in the neighborhood of eight grand to surpass the top bidder, who is offering $7,500.
