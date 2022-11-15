2023 Honda Civic Type R Races FK8 CTR, Ford Focus RS, and VW Golf R, Mixed Results Ensue

More on this:

1 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Races Maserati Levante and BMW X4: Prepare to Be Surprised

2 Another Capsize on the High Seas As Road to Rum Reaches Critical Juncture

3 Porsche 911 Turbo S Held at Point Blank by Ferrari SF90 in Quarter-Mile Event

4 Audi S8 Races Porsche Panamera Turbo S, Can You Guess Who Won?

5 BMW M4 CSL Races Porsche 911 GT3, All-German Showdown Ends Rather Predictably