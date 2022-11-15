2023 Honda Civic Type R Races FK8 CTR, Ford Focus RS, and VW Golf R, Mixed Results Ensue

Based on the 10th generation of the Civic, the FK8 rolled out in 2016 at the Paris Motor Show for the 2017 model year. A fun little hatchback that was manufactured exclusively in the United Kingdom, the previous-generation Civic Type R was replaced for the 2023 model year by the new-ish FL5.
The “new-ish” part can be explained by means of carry-over bits and pieces, which include the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine. Previously tuned for 306 horsepower and 295 pound-foot (make that 400 Nm) of torque on full song, it makes 315 horsepower and 310 pound-foot (420 Nm) in the FL5. Be that as it may, curb weight has gone up as well from 3,121 pounds (1,416 kilograms) to 3,188 pounds (1,466 kilograms).
Which of these remarkably similar hatchbacks is quicker in a straight line? Thomas and James of Throttle House raced over the quarter mile to find out, and not surprising anyone, the heavier but more powerful FL5 won.
From a roll, however, the tables turn in the favor of the FK8. Gear ratios are pretty similar between them, yet Honda changed the final drive of the six-speed manual from 4.111:1 in the previous-generation Civic Type R to 3.842:1 in the new Civic Type R. This should give the FL5 slightly longer legs than its predecessor, but as you already know by now, sixth is for driving economically at high speed rather than accelerating. Also worthy of note, the FL5 accelerates better from a dig due to 20-mm wider tires.
The big question is, can Honda’s newest hatchback keep up with all-wheel-drive rivals in a straight line? The rivals in question are the discontinued Focus RS and Mk. 8 Golf R. The Ford is more powerful and torquier than both, whereas the Volkswagen perfectly matches the CTR with 315 horsepower. Its torque rating, however, is 280 lb-ft (380 Nm).
As expected, the all-wheel-drive hatchbacks launch noticeably better off the line, with the Golf crossing the quarter-mile mark ahead of the Focus. From a roll, though, both of them have to play second and third fiddle to the FL5, which also happens to be slightly lighter than the Focus and Golf.
