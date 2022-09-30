The Ford F-150 Pickup Truck Is Coming to Europe in 2023

Hedin US Motor AB, a subsidiary of Hedin Mobility Group, will import the F-150 pickup truck to Europe with the Ford Motor Company’s blessing. The partnership will see Hedin market the F-150 and distribute it to Ford dealers, initially in Germany and Sweden from the first quarter of 2023.
“The Ford F-150 is the world’s most sold pickup truck for a reason, and we are delighted to expand our group’s import business by bringing this American icon to Europe,” said founder and big kahuna Anders Hedin. “We are looking forward to offering European Ford dealerships the F-150 family along with a full-service program, warranties, spare parts, and accessories,” added Anderz Larqvist, chief executive officer of Hedin US Motor AB.
Sales are planned to start in November 2022. Pricing information currently isn’t available, but we do know that other European markets will follow. German and Swedish customers are presented with three options, starting with the Coyote V8-engined Lariat. The PowerBoost hybrid-equipped Limited and EcoBoost-powered Raptor are en route to Europe as well.
It's pretty curious that Hedin couldn’t make a case for the Lightning, but on the other hand, it’s also understandable given that Ford can barely keep up with demand. The importer doesn’t mention what kind of cabs are in the offing, although we do know the Raptor comes only as a SuperCrew.
The Lariat can be had stateside with the Super Cab or as a SuperCrew, and the Limited can be configured exclusively as a SuperCrew. An educated guess would be that Hedin ordered the SuperCrew across the board.
In regard to pricing, the net price of a crew-cabbed Lariat with the 5.0-liter Coyote V8 is $54,545 at press time. $81,465 is the estimate for the PowerBoost hybrid-equipped Limited, and the Raptor costs $72,350.
Although it’s a mid-sized affair, it’s also worth remembering that the redesigned Ranger and Ranger Raptor are currently priced in Germany at €52,467.10 and €79,432.50, which converts to $51,200 and $77,520.
