Ford Recalls F-150 Over Improperly Manufactured Passenger Instrument Panel Cover

On June 30th, the Critical Concern Review Group within the Ford Motor Company was informed by Faurecia Interior Systems of an issue pertaining to a failed passenger airbag door tear seam lot acceptance test. In the first instance, Ford’s engineers pointed the finger at the improper laser etching process used to form the airbag tear seam on the instrument panel topper.
Not even one month later, the supplier informed the Dearborn-based automaker of yet another failed test. The Supplier Technical Assistance group indicated this concern resulted from instrument panel substrate delamination on an injection-molded substrate batch manufactured by the tier-3 supplier. The Ford Motor Company has not named the sub-supplier.
Even though FoMoCo did its best to contain F-150 pickup trucks equipped with the suspect right-hand instrument panel cover, “ongoing monitoring of vehicle containment found some vehicles escaped containment and were delivered to dealers.” No fewer than 74 units of the half-ton workhorse are called back, featuring build dates from June 16th, 2022 to July 17th, 2022.
Suspect toppers can alter the passenger airbag cushion opening and inflation characteristics, which may result in fragments being projected toward the occupant. Not only is this scenario especially worrying, but suspect vehicles do not meet the requirements of federal motor vehicle safety standard 208.
Owners can expect to be notified by first-class mail between October 17th and October 21st, whereas dealers have already been instructed to replace the suspect topper with a similar design that was manufactured correctly.
The remedy components are ML3Z-15044F58-GB (finished in Admiral Blue leather) and ML3Z-15044F58-CB (Carmine Red leather). Somewhat uncanny, the report lists “not reported” where the Ford Motor Company should’ve explained how the recall condition was corrected in production.
It’s also worth noting that, since the beginning of 2022, the Dearborn-based automaker is the worst offender in terms of NHTSA recalls by manufacturer. Exactly 56 campaigns are listed by the federal watchdog at press time, with Daimler Trucks North America ranked in second place.
