Ford Bronco 2.7L V6 Cranks Out 355 HP With Ford Performance Calibration Kit

If you want more power from your Bronco without voiding the warranty, Ford Performance has got you covered as long as a dealership or certified technician installs the Ford Performance calibration kit. Priced at $825 at press time, this go-faster kit is available for the 2.3-liter turbo four-pot (part number M-9603-B23) and the 2.7-liter V6 engine (M-9603-B27).
There is, however, a caveat that's worth your attention. The calibration is certified in all U.S. states for 2021 models, but 2022 models are 49-state approved. Reading between the lines, Ford Performance is currently waiting for an EO from the peeps at the California Air Resources Board.
With premium fuel in the tank, the 2.3-liter EcoBoost is much obliged to develop 300 horsepower and 325 pound-foot (440 Nm) of torque. After remapping the ECU with the Ford Performance ProCal 4 Calibration delivery tool, which is included in the kit’s price, the four-cylinder engine cranks out 330 ponies at 5,500 rpm and 385 lb-ft (522 Nm) at 3,500 rpm.
2.7-liter owners experience 330 horsepower and 415 pound-foot (563 Nm) fully stock, but with Ford Performance’s calibration, those figures level up to 355 hp at 5,500 rpm and 433 lb-ft (587 Nm) at 3,500 rpm. Of course, both calibrations require premium fuel. Designed for both U.S. and Canadian vehicles, the kit is more than meets the eye. It’s also designed to improve throttle response, optimize the shift schedule of auto-equipped vehicles, and enable downshift rev matching of the seven-speed manual.
But wait, there’s more! This calibration kit further sweetens the deal with the ability to change the axle ratio up to 4.70 in the powertrain control module. It also offers the ability to change the tire size up to 37 inches by 12.5 inches by 17 inches. To whom it may concern, those are the dimensions of the Ford Bronco Raptor’s BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO2 rubber boots.
