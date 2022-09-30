Two-Tone Gloss and Matte Phantom Black Rolls-Royce Wraith Is a Little Pink on 24s

The Rolls-Royce Wraith nameplate – currently a coach-door luxury grand tourer – is about to bow out of its automotive existence for the second time since 1938. But does that matter for the aftermarket realm?
Well, not in the least bit, whether we are dealing with the real or imagined one. So, we have seen that many Rolls-Royce Wraith owners love the two-tone or monochrome appearance of the full-size pillar-less coupe, as long as all of the colors are black. But how do you achieve a two-tone black appearance?
The answer is simple, if we are to follow the social media exploits of the Los Angeles, California-based forged wheel experts over at Forgiato Designs, who have recently decided to highlight a cool but potentially outrageous Wraith with a little bit of a pinky attitude and a golfing secret. The bespoke Rolls-Royce Wraith was commissioned to the self-described “pinnacle of automotive style & customization,” Scottsdale, Arizona-based Echelon Autosports, and was laid down on a matching set of 24-inch forged aftermarket wheels.
But those are not the most exotic elements found on this ride, and certainly not the only ones to trigger the onlooker's awe. Instead, that would be the nifty combination of Gloss and Matte Phantom Black two-tone KPMF (Kay Premium Marking Films) vinyl wrap, plus all those subtle yet so pink contrasting details. And the latter are everywhere, such as the brake calipers, all emblems, and even on the Spirit of Ecstasy.
Alas, the transformation is also quite fitting as this custom Wraith was recreated like this for Ashley Perez, an inventor, creator, designer, artist, and pianist. But, above all, she is “wifey” to Pat Perez, aka Patrick Anthony Perez, the 46-year-old American professional golf player from Phoenix, Arizona, who is currently active in the LIV Golf Invitational Series. So, not a bad choice to accessorize a 623-hp 6.6-liter twin-turbo V12 monster with a little bit of pink, right?
