Ford Mustang Raptor R Has Big Overlanding Setup, Goes on Imagined Camping Trip

Not long ago, passenger cars and off-roaders did not mingle, just like cats and dogs. But that was before…
Before the aftermarket world discovered the benefits of breaking the internet, that is. So, now seeing a C5 Corvette go off-road on chunky tires is regular business, just like bashing a Lambo Huracan ‘Jumpacan’ after tubing and LS-swapping it, of course.
Even the OEMs have aligned to the call for mild rock-crawling and fun dune-bashing with glorious, collectible limited editions such as the $222k 2023 Porsche 911 Dakar. So, there is no surprise that the world of virtual automotive artists was way ahead of them, spearheading into fresh niches, right?
Let us take an example. Here is Oscar Vargas, the virtual artist better known as wb.artist20 on social media, who continues to dream of his off-road, V8-powered, and supercharged muscle car, and now even takes a jab at overlanding it with a mighty big CGI setup. But how did it all start?
Well, late last month, the pixel master decided to reunite the cool looks of the S650 seventh-generation 2024 Ford Mustang with the mighty off-road capabilities of the 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R, including its 700-horsepower 5.2-liter supercharged V8, big suspension travel, meaty all-terrain tires, and general ‘[email protected]$$’ plastic body cladding looks. The result was an off-road take on the possible Shelby GT500.
Then, the CGI expert also prepared an animation, complete with fake-real supercharged F-150 V8 sounds, and also tried to scare the wildlife with a few outrageous color options. Now, though, this author is getting ‘dirty’ and has embarked on a wishful thinking camping adventure with the Mustang Raptor R. Well, if real, that setup would probably make any overlanding enthusiast feel darn right proud of this Ford’s new capabilities, right? But how about us, do we give it the traditional CGI hall pass or not?
Even the OEMs have aligned to the call for mild rock-crawling and fun dune-bashing with glorious, collectible limited editions such as the $222k 2023 Porsche 911 Dakar. So, there is no surprise that the world of virtual automotive artists was way ahead of them, spearheading into fresh niches, right?
Let us take an example. Here is Oscar Vargas, the virtual artist better known as wb.artist20 on social media, who continues to dream of his off-road, V8-powered, and supercharged muscle car, and now even takes a jab at overlanding it with a mighty big CGI setup. But how did it all start?
Well, late last month, the pixel master decided to reunite the cool looks of the S650 seventh-generation 2024 Ford Mustang with the mighty off-road capabilities of the 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R, including its 700-horsepower 5.2-liter supercharged V8, big suspension travel, meaty all-terrain tires, and general ‘[email protected]$$’ plastic body cladding looks. The result was an off-road take on the possible Shelby GT500.
Then, the CGI expert also prepared an animation, complete with fake-real supercharged F-150 V8 sounds, and also tried to scare the wildlife with a few outrageous color options. Now, though, this author is getting ‘dirty’ and has embarked on a wishful thinking camping adventure with the Mustang Raptor R. Well, if real, that setup would probably make any overlanding enthusiast feel darn right proud of this Ford’s new capabilities, right? But how about us, do we give it the traditional CGI hall pass or not?