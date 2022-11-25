Ford Expands Bronco Sport, Escape Recall Worldwide After 54 Fires Were Reported

On Thursday, Ford announced that it is recalling 520,000 Ford Bronco Sport and Escape in the U.S. because a cracked fuel injector can cause fuel leaks. One day later, the Dearborn carmaker expanded the recall to another 114,000 vehicles sold in other countries because of the same problem.
The affected vehicles are the 2020-2023 Bronco Sport and Escape crossovers with three-cylinder, 1.5-liter engines. Many of them were also recalled in April because an oil separator housing could crack and develop a leak that could cause an engine fire. This time, a fuel injector could crack, leading to the same outcome. The owners of the affected vehicles are urged to have their cars inspected as soon as possible.
According to a Ford notification sent to NHTSA, a cracked fuel injector could cause fuel or fuel vapor to accumulate near hot surfaces, potentially resulting in a fire igniting under the hood. Although Ford did not issue a stop-drive warning, the owners of affected vehicles should not take this lightly. Until now, 54 under-hood fires were reported for vehicles powered by the 1.5-liter engine, including four with cracked fuel injectors. A leaking fuel injector caused another 13 fires, Automotive News reports. Thankfully, there are no known deaths linked to this recall.
The funny thing is that Ford doesn’t yet have a solution, and it is unclear how it plans to solve the problem for the vehicles in production. Until a solution is identified, Ford will update engine management software to detect leaks by sensing the drops in pressure in the fuel rail. At the same time, dealers would check for excessive fuel odor near the top of the engine and install a tube to drain fuel from the cylinder head and away from the hot surfaces. These measures should suffice until Ford discovers the cause of the cracking injectors and solves the problem.
According to the NHTSA, Ford has reported the most vehicle recalls in the U.S. this year. Around 8.6 million vehicles were affected in 64 recalls. Many were related to problems with the Bronco Sport and the Escape.
According to a Ford notification sent to NHTSA, a cracked fuel injector could cause fuel or fuel vapor to accumulate near hot surfaces, potentially resulting in a fire igniting under the hood. Although Ford did not issue a stop-drive warning, the owners of affected vehicles should not take this lightly. Until now, 54 under-hood fires were reported for vehicles powered by the 1.5-liter engine, including four with cracked fuel injectors. A leaking fuel injector caused another 13 fires, Automotive News reports. Thankfully, there are no known deaths linked to this recall.
The funny thing is that Ford doesn’t yet have a solution, and it is unclear how it plans to solve the problem for the vehicles in production. Until a solution is identified, Ford will update engine management software to detect leaks by sensing the drops in pressure in the fuel rail. At the same time, dealers would check for excessive fuel odor near the top of the engine and install a tube to drain fuel from the cylinder head and away from the hot surfaces. These measures should suffice until Ford discovers the cause of the cracking injectors and solves the problem.
According to the NHTSA, Ford has reported the most vehicle recalls in the U.S. this year. Around 8.6 million vehicles were affected in 64 recalls. Many were related to problems with the Bronco Sport and the Escape.