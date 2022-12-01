2023 Ford Ranger Platinum Is a Forbidden Fruit in America, and It Shouldn’t Be

The 2023 Ford Ranger is offered in XL, XLT, and Lariat versions, complete with two-door SuperCab or four-door SuperCrew body styles, as well as 4x2 or 4x4. But that is about all you can get from the mid-size pickup truck that competes against the best-selling Toyota Tacoma. A bit underwhelming, right?
Well, it gets worse. As we all know it, the second-generation T6-based Ranger (that would be the fourth international model and fifth North American iteration) has been presented for a while. Hey, even its new platform sibling, the second-generation Volkswagen Amarok, already got to see the light of day.
Meanwhile, over in Australia, one of its biggest markets, the all-new Ford Ranger has already reached the 2023.5 model year, which brought a host of upgrades (and the now-traditional price hike). Also, the Old Continent has finally welcomed the first examples delivered to clients, all in the feisty guise of the Ranger Raptor rock-crawling and dune-bashing off-road monster pickup truck.
What about the United States? As we already mentioned, America is only getting three Ranger options – and they’re all of the original T6 variety. So, none of the fresher T6.2 goodies for you, just yet. But wait, it gets worse, because the Blue Oval company recently added insult to injury by creating yet another flagship Ranger version to go along with the mighty Ranger Raptor.
Thus, meet the 2023 Ford Ranger Platinum, which is a forbidden fruit (at least for now) in America, but not in Europe and Australia. On the Old Continent, this is the region’s best-selling pickup truck we are talking about, and now Ford decided to “lift luxury to new levels.” All with a few main assets: a premium interior treatment, modern connectivity, and a feisty new 3.0-liter V6 turbo under the hood.
But how about the distinctive features? No worries, there are plenty of them, as well. Unique exterior details and finishing touches, 20-inch alloy wheels, matrix LED headlamps, or a leather-trimmed cabin are chief among them. Then there are also the “quilted leather seats with 10-way power adjustment, heating, and cooling functions” for the driver and front passenger, the open-grain dark maple wood trim texture, or the dual 12-inch screens.
The latter two consist of a fully digital instrument cluster and a portrait touchscreen running the Ford SYNC 4A infotainment system. Audiophiles will be happy to hear about the standard eight-speaker B&O audio system, and there is also a bundle of advanced driver assistance systems for those most concerned about safety. Last, but not least, let us not forget about the comfortable and easy-to-use ten-speed automatic transmission, of course.
All in all, not a bad deal at all for Europe and Australia. By the way, although the first deliveries are programmed for late spring 2023 and May next year, respectively – we already know the initial pricing details for the land Down Under. Of course, prepare to look faintly surprised, as the 2023 Ford Ranger Platinum has “a recommended Manufacturer List Price of AUD 76,990.” Which, at the current exchange rate, means you would need to churn out no less than $51,728!
