An evolution of the T6-based Ranger instead of a ground-up redesign, the T6.2 is rolling out to its first customers in Europe. Powered by a twin-turbo V6 engine, the Raptor kicked off deliveries in the Old Continent.
“We’ve really focused on delivering a genuine performance truck with the all-new Ranger Raptor,” said Dave Burn, Ford Performance chief engineer of the Ranger Raptor. “It’s significantly faster, looks incredible, is packed with new features, and it is the toughest Ranger we have ever made.”
The preceding model used a twin-turbo diesel. Marketed under the EcoBlue moniker, this lump develops 213 metric horsepower (210 mechanical horsepower) and 500 Nm (369 pound-foot) of torque at the crankshaft. By comparison, the larger V6 of the T6.2-based Ranger Raptor offers 292 ps (288 hp), yet it’s not as torquey at 491 Nm (362 lb-ft).
Due to emission regulations, the European model isn’t as punchy as the Ranger Raptor for the Australian market. Customers in the Land Down Under are presented with 292 kW (392 hp) and 583 Nm (430 lb-ft), representing a noticeable improvement over the previous I4.
Shared with the Bronco Raptor, the 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6 uses graphite iron for the block, which is approximately 75 percent stronger and 75 percent stiffer than the iron used in traditional castings. The anti-lag system is reportedly inspired by the GT supercar and Focus ST hatchback. Said anti-lag system is designed to keep the spinny lads awake for up to three seconds after the driver backs off the loud pedal. By keeping them spinning, the ALS enables the quicker resumption of acceleration.
The only transmission available for the Raptor is a 10-speed unit. Come 2023, Europe will receive the 2.0-liter EcoBlue as an optional extra. Deliveries for the force-fed diesel are due to begin in the summer.
Equipped with Fox Live Valve internal bypass shock absorbers, the Raptor is capable of providing maximum damping force in the last 25 percent of the shock’s travel. The Bottom-Out Control system is designed to stiffen the rear dampers to prevent squatting under hard acceleration. 2.3-inch steel plates protect the pickup’s underbody, and the four-wheel-drive system brings the point home with two locking differentials.
Over in Germany, which is the largest new vehicle market in the EU, the Raptor is available from €66,750, including value-added tax. As for the United Kingdom, the off-road truck is priced at £48,300, excluding VAT and on-the-road costs. These prices convert to 69,115 and 57,305 freedom eagles. The U.S. will probably receive the Ranger Raptor next year as a 2024 model, along with lesser variants of the T6.2 Ranger.
