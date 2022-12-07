Lucid Air Proves Its Crashworthiness, Earns a Five-Star Euro NCAP Rating

Lucid is trying to mirror Tesla’s success in the EV market, and its first product, the Air luxury sedan, is already considered better than Tesla Model S in many ways. But one thing customers want to learn is whether the Air is just as safe as the Model S proved to be.
Until now, Lucid Air’s potential customers could only guess that the electric luxury sedan lives up to its hype as far as safety is concerned. Neither IIHS nor NHTSA have assessed Lucid Air so far, so whatever safety claims Lucid made must be taken for granted. Nevertheless, Lucid just got its Air sedan evaluated in Europe, and the results are good news for Air owners and those who are pondering buying the electric sedan.
Having their first safety assessment done in Europe is a little surprising, considering that Lucid Air is selling in North America for now. We’ve already found out that Lucid is planning to expand sales in Europe by the end of this year. The fact that Euro NCAP is the first to assess Lucid Air’s safety indicates that Lucid considers the European market more important than the U.S. and Canada. This is understandable since electric vehicles have a better penetration in Europe.
Lucid’s European bets seem to be paying off, considering the five-star rating awarded by Euro NCAP. The result shows that Lucid’s luxury sedan is just as safe as its potential competitors in the market, more notably Tesla Model S and the Mercedes-Benz EQS. The Air is a notch below the Model S in Adult Occupant Protection and Safety Assist departments. At the same time, it stands below the EQS in Adult Occupant protection but bests it in the Vulnerable Road Users and Safety Assist tests.
According to Euro NCAP’s findings, Lucid Air’s body remains stable, and occupant protection is at the highest level. Thanks to its active bonnet, it also scored well in the vulnerable road users department. The AEB system works well to reduce the severity of impact with both pedestrians and cyclists. And although it didn’t score as high as the Tesla Model S in the Safety Assist department, Lucid Air is still above other contenders in the luxury segment, Mercedes-Benz EQS included.
