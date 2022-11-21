Lucid Air's Paint Is So Thin Only PPF Could Help Correct It

On October 7, we told our readers about an electric vehicle with several manufacturing problems. Those who did not read our story and believe we are talking about a Tesla are wrong, at least in this case. The Lucid Air is having as many issues as Teslas have. Kyle Conner took one to a detailing shop and learned it was really thin. Now we know the only solution left to correct that paint job was paint protection film – or PPF.

8 photos