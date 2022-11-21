Lucid Air's Paint Is So Thin Only PPF Could Help Correct It

On October 7, we told our readers about an electric vehicle with several manufacturing problems. Those who did not read our story and believe we are talking about a Tesla are wrong, at least in this case. The Lucid Air is having as many issues as Teslas have. Kyle Conner took one to a detailing shop and learned it was really thin. Now we know the only solution left to correct that paint job was paint protection film – or PPF.
The detailer recovered the story shared by Conner and presented some scratches the paint job had with a very bright lantern. In any car, all it would take to make it look better would be a nice polish. In the Lucid Air, doing that could remove the paint and expose the body. That’s why the detailer came to the conclusion that the only possible correction for those scratches was to hide them with PPF.
To check if that would really be the case, the professional applied pieces of Xpel Ultimate Plus to some of the worst areas in the electric sedan’s paint job. The detailer divided the areas in half: one without the PPF and one with it, to allow easier comparison. The film makes an incredible difference. More than that, it was the only option the detailer had to improve the paint job in any way.
As we wrote in our previous article about Air’s issues, if the paint job in a car is so thin that people will avoid polishing it, what will happen when this vehicle starts traveling and facing small rocks thrown by other vehicles? If Lucid does not improve its paint process, we may soon see Air units with chipped paint around.
Some people argue that the less paint any body panel presents, the better because it gets lighter and you have fewer pollution risks with the painting process. The lousy excuse does not stand: having to repaint a car because what the factory did was not enough will double the paint needs: the one used in the factory plus all the paint that will be required to adequately protect the car’s body.
