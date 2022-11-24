Lucid Launched an Inventory Section on Its Website for Those Who Want a Speedy Delivery

Lucid tries to speed up delivery for some configurations and offers the customers the chance to order them from existing inventory with immediate delivery. The new “Inventory” section on its website is populated with Air Grand Touring models in the base configuration.
Lucid is not very far ahead with the production ramp-up and expects 6,000-7,000 units assembled by year’s end, far from the 20,000 units initially planned for 2022. Something is off, though, because instead of serving more cars to those who reserved an Air sedan, Lucid keeps some of its products in the inventory, offering them on a first-paid, first-served basis.
For that, the EV startup has created a special section on its website called “Inventory.” At the time of writing, we found it lists nine cars, which Lucid says are for “those who are ready to realize the dream of driving Lucid Air — right now.” We understand this means immediate delivery, and as per Lucid’s description, these are vehicles configured with “customers’ favorite options.”
At first sight, they appear to be Grand Touring trims in the same basic configuration, the only difference being the body color and the interior. It’s unclear whether these cars come from orders canceled at the last minute or were built on purpose. The listed price is $154,000, which you’d pay when configuring a Lucid Air Grand Touring today.
Lucid boasted about having around 34,000 reservations for the Air in October, which should be enough to keep its production line busy for years to come. Nevertheless, these are fewer than the 37,000 reservations it reported in August, which might paint a bleak picture. Reservations are not the same thing as orders, so the new Inventory section begs to question of whether Lucid has fewer orders than its already limited production capacity.
The Q3 results showed that Lucid has built 2,282 vehicles but only delivered 1,398 of them, a large gap that doesn’t look like a good sign for the fledgling carmaker. Hopefully, Lucid will step up its game with the launch of the more affordable versions of the Airs sedan, which it announced recently.
