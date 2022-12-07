PETA Wants Twitter Users to Get Elon Musk’s Neuralink to Stop Animal Testing

Animal rights nonprofit organization PETA is now calling out for help from Twitter users to try and get one of Elon Musk’s companies, Neuralink, to stop animal testing.
Elon Musk is facing backlash once more, but this time, it’s not over Twitter’s policies. Instead, one of his other companies, Neuralink, caught PETA’s attention for violating animal welfare rights.
A new report conducted by Reuters shows that one of Elon Musk's companies, Neuralink, which is a medical device company, is under U.S. federal investigation for potential animal rights violations. According to the article, animal testing is "being rushed, causing needless suffering and deaths." The company's goal is to develop a brain implant hoping to help paralyzed people walk again and cure other neurological diseases. And they do so with animal testing.
The report documents claim that, since 2018, Musk's company killed about 1,500 animals, with more than 280 sheep, pigs, and monkeys, reportedly ignoring animal protection laws because of Musk's demands to speed up research. It added, “The sources characterized that figure as a rough estimate because the company does not keep precise records on the number of animals tested and killed.”
Now PETA is using Musk's latest acquisition, his $44 billion social media platform, Twitter, to try to use the power of people and close down his animal labs.
A PETA representative told TMZ, "Neuralink and the University of California-Davis are responsible for the deaths of at least 15 monkeys because of Elon Musk’s quest to stick a chip in a human’s brain," adding that "experimenting on and killing animals is never good science, and since monkeys in Musk’s experiments have also died for reasons that have nothing to do with these studies, the laboratory should be closed."
The nonprofit organization is trying to urge the USDA's inspector general to find out why animal protection laws were allegedly violated and are doing so by calling on Twitter users to write protest tweets, tagging Elon Musk and Neuralink's account, and encouraging people to “retweet to tell Elon Musk to stop using and killing animals.” Unfortunately, they don't seem to be very successful, only gathering less than 100 retweets at the time of press.
Over a week ago, Musk claimed the company was close to starting human trials, which could happen in the next six months.
BREAKING: @USDA's Inspector General is investigating Elon’s company @neuralink ????— PETA (@peta) December 7, 2022
Reuters reports that experimenters killed about 1,500 animals, including more than 280 sheep, pigs, & monkeys.
RETWEET TO TELL @elonmusk TO STOP USING & KILLING ANIMALS! https://t.co/BFpjQ1hczb