Elon Musk Responds to Kanye West's Claims That He's a "Genetic Hybrid"

More on this:

1 Tesla's Chief Designer Hints That a New Unannounced Sports Model Could Be on the Horizon

2 Tesla Founder Says Elon Musk Has Been Spewing Lies About Him for 15 Years

3 Watch a Fully Loaded Tesla Semi Drive 500 Miles on a Single Charge Like It's Nothing

4 Pepsi Gets Its First Tesla Semis Shortly After Coca-Cola Christmas Truck Burns Down

5 Elon Musk Wants Neuralink's Brain Chip To Begin Human Trials in 6 Months