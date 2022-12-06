Elon Musk Responds to Kanye West's Claims That He's a "Genetic Hybrid"

Last week, Elon Musk suspended Kanye West's account. Now Kanye, legally known as Ye, has called the Twitter and Tesla CEO a "genetic hybrid." And Musk heard about it.
Not long after he took over Twitter, Elon Musk reinstated Kanye West’s account. Which turned out to be a mistake, because the controversial rapper didn’t wait long before posting a swastika inside the Star of David, which got him suspended once more.
“I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence,” Musk wrote after suspending West's account. Prior to that, the two have always seemed to be getting along quite well, which is why Musk tried to get him back on Twitter.
But then West hopped on Instagram, or “Mark Zuckerberg’s platform” on Monday, December 5, and the self-proclaimed “Future President of the United States Ye” called Elon Musk a "the first genetic hybrid."
He continued his theories, "Am I the only one who thinks Elon could be half Chinese? Have you ever seen his pics as a child? Take a Chinese genius and mate them with a South African supermodel. And we have an Elon."
West added, "I say an Elon because they probably made 10 to 30 Elons and he's the first genetic hybrid that stuck."
While his words are as controversial as everything else he says recently, Elon Musk doesn’t seem to mind. Because he replied in the Twitter feed of The Bias, which reported the news, that "I take that as a compliment." The reply didn’t go unnoticed by West, either, who continued: “It was meant as a compliment, my friend.”
Kanye might have been late to the party and tried a joke about Elon Musk's famous Chinese lookalike, dubbed "Yi Long Musk" that went viral online late last year. Or maybe he's just the king of controversies.
“I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence,” Musk wrote after suspending West's account. Prior to that, the two have always seemed to be getting along quite well, which is why Musk tried to get him back on Twitter.
But then West hopped on Instagram, or “Mark Zuckerberg’s platform” on Monday, December 5, and the self-proclaimed “Future President of the United States Ye” called Elon Musk a "the first genetic hybrid."
He continued his theories, "Am I the only one who thinks Elon could be half Chinese? Have you ever seen his pics as a child? Take a Chinese genius and mate them with a South African supermodel. And we have an Elon."
West added, "I say an Elon because they probably made 10 to 30 Elons and he's the first genetic hybrid that stuck."
While his words are as controversial as everything else he says recently, Elon Musk doesn’t seem to mind. Because he replied in the Twitter feed of The Bias, which reported the news, that "I take that as a compliment." The reply didn’t go unnoticed by West, either, who continued: “It was meant as a compliment, my friend.”
Kanye might have been late to the party and tried a joke about Elon Musk's famous Chinese lookalike, dubbed "Yi Long Musk" that went viral online late last year. Or maybe he's just the king of controversies.
I take that as a compliment!— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 5, 2022