2023 Cadillac Escalade White Sport Edition Launched With Enhanced Looks

General Motors has introduced a new special edition version of the 2023 Cadillac Escalade in Japan. Dubbed the Escalade White Sport Edition, it is offered exclusively in the Asian country, where it has already launched in limited numbers.
According to the premium car brand’s local branch, the 2023 Cadillac Escalade White Sport Edition is based on the Escalade Sport. However, instead of the usual black appearance, it has a white color, and a few darked-out accents.
Finished in Crystal White Tri-Coat, the limited-edition variant of the large SUV features several black accents, like the ones on the grille, pillars, roof rails, and on the lower parts of the body. The visual combo “brings out a fearless and powerful personality,” Cadillac says in the official press release, adding that this look gives it “a sophisticated shine.”
Contrary to the exterior, the cabin of the new Escalade White Sport Edition sports Jet Black leather, with black stitching, and white piping on the seats. Ash wood trim can be seen on the center console, and on the door cards.
Production of Cadillac’s limited edition model is limited to 30 units, and it has been on sale ever since the end of last week. Pricing kicks off at 18,000,000 yen, equaling to $127,260 at today’s exchange rates, which makes it 600,000 yen ($4,240) more expensive than the base Escalade sold in the Land of the Rising Sun.
Power is supplied by the 6.2-liter V8 engine, which develops 416 ps (410 hp / 306 kW) at 5,800 rpm, and 624 Nm (460 lb-ft) of torque at 4,000 rpm. Everything is transferred to the four-wheel drive system via a ten-speed automatic transmission, and this is the recipe used on the regular variants of the Escalade, namely the Platinum and Sport. Both of them ride on 22-inch wheels, shod in 275/50 tires.
