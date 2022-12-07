Chevy Corvette Sting Ray Digital Restomod Strikes Both the Right and Wrong Chords

Right now, everyone and their mother (especially YT socialites) is busy putting the 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 through its first customer delivery paces. So, you would think there is no room for any other ‘Vette.
Well, since this is ‘America’s sports car’ we are dealing with, and a model with eight iterations of iconic legacy, you would be wrong to make such a proud C8 assumption. This is because classic ‘Vette fans are just as numerous (possibly even more) as modern mid-engine enthusiasts. And, of course, they all have their favorites.
Both in the real world and across the virtual realm, it seems that C2 Sting Ray versions are leading the pack. As such, you could easily be the next owner of a ’66 Chevy Corvette once driven by a former U.S. Navy Blue Angels pilot if originals are on your bucket list.
Just so you know, if you instead dream about restomods, all day long, the restored and modded Chevy Corvette pool is so big that even Italians are doing Sting Rays now. And if you need fresh ideas about your upcoming restomod C2 build project, here is also Marouane Bembli, the virtual artist better known as TheSketchMonkey on social media, chipping in. This pixel master seems to be in a cool vintage mood, as of late.
So, after making the 2023 Dodge Charger Daytona 392 digitally look like a proper Charger R/T muscle car from the late 1960s, now he is also keen on unofficially bringing back to CGI life the second-gen ‘Vette. Interestingly, his restomod proposal was met with lots of mixed feelings. Some channel aficionados did think that GM should take heed to such OEM restomod ideas, while others either lamented the pop-up headlights' disappearance or right down rebuked the entire idea, dismantling every aspect of the redesign!
Both in the real world and across the virtual realm, it seems that C2 Sting Ray versions are leading the pack. As such, you could easily be the next owner of a ’66 Chevy Corvette once driven by a former U.S. Navy Blue Angels pilot if originals are on your bucket list.
Just so you know, if you instead dream about restomods, all day long, the restored and modded Chevy Corvette pool is so big that even Italians are doing Sting Rays now. And if you need fresh ideas about your upcoming restomod C2 build project, here is also Marouane Bembli, the virtual artist better known as TheSketchMonkey on social media, chipping in. This pixel master seems to be in a cool vintage mood, as of late.
So, after making the 2023 Dodge Charger Daytona 392 digitally look like a proper Charger R/T muscle car from the late 1960s, now he is also keen on unofficially bringing back to CGI life the second-gen ‘Vette. Interestingly, his restomod proposal was met with lots of mixed feelings. Some channel aficionados did think that GM should take heed to such OEM restomod ideas, while others either lamented the pop-up headlights' disappearance or right down rebuked the entire idea, dismantling every aspect of the redesign!