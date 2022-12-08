This Ultra Rare 1987 Alpina B7 Turbo Is an Amazing Turbocharged Unicorn

BMW has been building cars for a whole century now, and along the way, they sprinkled the automotive world with some absolutely legendary creations. The E30 M3, the E60 M5, the 2002, and the list goes on and on, but some models stood above all.
I think I can speak for everyone when I say that we all love a car that drives well, and the Bavarian manufacturer is in the top echelon in this category. They owe this success to properly tuned chassis and suspension and charismatic engines. Every car enthusiast knows that, so BMW's reputation is well deserved.
So what happens when you take an already pretty well-sorted recipe and try to make it even better? Well, Alpina might have the answer to that question.
Alpina is essentially a tuner, but that’s to put it lightly. They completely overhaul BMW models and sell them as Alpinas, not BMWs. And when I say overhaul, I mean different interior, modified engines, different suspension, wheels, the whole lot. They have been building special versions of BMWs for almost half a century and they gave us quite a few gems.
Among the list of amazing Alpina creations, we find the 1987 BMW Alpina B7 Turbo Coupe/1 Katalysator. That name is a handful, so I’ll narrow it down in the following paragraphs of this article. This Alpina B7 is based on the BMW E24 6 Series. Yeah, pretty counterintuitive name there by Alpina.
The 1987 Alpina B7 is pretty special for one particular reason, which we can find if we scroll back to that mile-long name. It’s a Turbo. While in the past few years, BMW has been throwing a worrying amount of turbochargers on any car they make, back in the ‘80s, this was pretty peculiar.
Alpina slapped a turbocharger on the characterful 3.5-liter (213 ci) engine, taking the power up to 324 hp (328 ps). This power figure applies to the Katalysator version of the B7, as models that didn’t feature a catalytic converter put out higher numbers, but not by much. With that said, despite lower power, they are way more desirable, being produced in fewer numbers – oh, and now you can buy one.
Yes, a 1987 Alpina B7 Turbo has just been listed by RM Sotheby’s in Miami Beach, Florida. This particular configuration is just 1 of 20 ever made, featuring the desirable catalytic converter engine, a 5-speed manual, and, best of all, a red interior!
The price will hover between 80,000 and 120,000 dollars, which isn’t that much considering how rare it is and how good of a condition it is in. It almost looks brand new and has a very well-documented history. And, come on, it’s an Alpina from the ‘80s with a red interior and a turbo straight-six. Amazing!
