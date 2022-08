This Immaculate BMW Z8 Alpina Roadster V8 Shows Less Than 18k Miles

Chassis number WBAEJ13433AH62468, which is the 457th of 555 built according to a plaque on the ignition key, is a well-maintained example that looks absolutely fabulous even though it’s going to celebrate its 20th anniversary next year. Listed on Bring a Trailer with 17,729 miles (28,532 kilometers) on the clock, the Alpina-tuned Z8 is offered with the original window sticker that reads $139,295 including freight and gas-guzzler tax.That’s $224,230 adjusted for inflation, which is a lot for a BMW at first glance. But as mentioned beforehand, this isn’t a BMW. The list of differences between a Z8 and Roadster V8 kicks off with the powerplant, namely the M62 4.8-liter mill rather than the M division’s 4.9-liter S62.Why did Alpina downgrade from a high-performance M engine to its mass-produced sibling? The answer is grand touring. A cruiser instead of a hard-edged sports car, the Roadster V8 also ditches the Z8’s manual gearbox for a five-speed automatic. Refinements also include softer tuning for the suspension, conventional tires instead of run-flat rubber, blue-faced gauges, three solid spokes for the steering wheel, and two buttons on the steering wheel’s 9 and 3 o’clock positions rather than conventional shift paddles.Alpina further sweetened the deal with a gear selection display, soft leather upholstery, and Ronal 20-inch wheels featuring an Alpina-specific design. Pictured in Titanium Silver Metallic over Black Nappa, the Roadster V8 offered by "autostreetusa" on Bring a Trailer also rocks a body-color removable hard top, a black soft top, xenon headlights, high-end audio by Harman Kardon, satellite navigation, and a clean Carfax history report.In preparation for the sale, the dealership had the fuel pump replaced in May 2022. Rated at 375 horsepower and 383 pound-feet (520 Nm) of torque, this blast from the not-so-distant past currently stands on a $200,000 high bid.