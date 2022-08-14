This Immaculate BMW Z8 Alpina Roadster V8 Shows Less Than 18k Miles

An homage to the 507 from the 1950s, the Z8 is one of BMW’s most iconic cars. The Bavarian automaker produced a total of 5,703 units. BMW specialist Alpina redesigned the open-top sports car into the Roadster V8, which is much rarer at 555 units, of which 450 were sold stateside.
Chassis number WBAEJ13433AH62468, which is the 457th of 555 built according to a plaque on the ignition key, is a well-maintained example that looks absolutely fabulous even though it’s going to celebrate its 20th anniversary next year. Listed on Bring a Trailer with 17,729 miles (28,532 kilometers) on the clock, the Alpina-tuned Z8 is offered with the original window sticker that reads $139,295 including freight and gas-guzzler tax.
That’s $224,230 adjusted for inflation, which is a lot for a BMW at first glance. But as mentioned beforehand, this isn’t a BMW. The list of differences between a Z8 and Roadster V8 kicks off with the powerplant, namely the M62 4.8-liter mill rather than the M division’s 4.9-liter S62.
Why did Alpina downgrade from a high-performance M engine to its mass-produced sibling? The answer is grand touring. A cruiser instead of a hard-edged sports car, the Roadster V8 also ditches the Z8’s manual gearbox for a five-speed automatic. Refinements also include softer tuning for the suspension, conventional tires instead of run-flat rubber, blue-faced gauges, three solid spokes for the steering wheel, and two buttons on the steering wheel’s 9 and 3 o’clock positions rather than conventional shift paddles.
Alpina further sweetened the deal with a gear selection display, soft leather upholstery, and Ronal 20-inch wheels featuring an Alpina-specific design. Pictured in Titanium Silver Metallic over Black Nappa, the Roadster V8 offered by "autostreetusa" on Bring a Trailer also rocks a body-color removable hard top, a black soft top, xenon headlights, high-end audio by Harman Kardon, satellite navigation, and a clean Carfax history report.
In preparation for the sale, the dealership had the fuel pump replaced in May 2022. Rated at 375 horsepower and 383 pound-feet (520 Nm) of torque, this blast from the not-so-distant past currently stands on a $200,000 high bid.
