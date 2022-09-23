The 2023 BMW Alpina XB7: More Powerful, More Luxurious, but Is It More Good-Looking?

More on this:

1 2023 BMW X7 M60i Shows 630-HP Alpina XB7 Specification, Priced From $145k

2 This Immaculate BMW Z8 Alpina Roadster V8 Shows Less Than 18k Miles

3 New Alpina D4 S Gran Coupe Launched With Diesel Power, Deliveries Starting This Fall

4 Alpina Coupe-S Looks Like the Ultimate Trigger for Purists, We Hope It Comes True

5 BMW Z8 Prices Are Soaring, We Look at the Numbers