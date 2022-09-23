The 2023 BMW Alpina XB7: More Powerful, More Luxurious, but Is It More Good-Looking?

Alpina builds upon the X7 M60i, reworking its twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 to produce 630 horsepower and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque. Their new arrival is dubbed the XB7, boasting 100 hp and 37 lb-ft (50 Nm) more than the parent model on which it is based.
Therefore, this enormous SUV can cover ground at quite a high pace, achieving an impressive 3.9-second sprint from a standstill and a limited top speed of 180 mph (290 kph). No slouch, considering the vehicle tips the scale at nearly 6,000-lb (2,722 kg) curb weight.
Moreover, the V8 powerplant under the hood features BMW's mild hybrid technology, a 48-volt starter generator situated within the transmission allowing the engine to run as efficiently as possible for steady loads, also enhancing drivetrain responsiveness when needed.
Alpina also tinkered with the power management and cooling systems, for instance, enlarging and optimizing cooling components of the engine, transmission, oil, and turbocharging assembly.
The 8-Speed Sport Automatic Transmission, using Alpina's Switch-Tronic wheel-mounted shift controllers, is designed to deliver fast and precise inputs. It comes mated to an xDrive all-wheel-drive system and an electronically-variable limited-slip differential at the rear axle, ensuring effective torque distribution and minimizing wheelspin during difficult circumstances by continuously adjusting the degree of lock without compromising the vehicle dynamics.
The XB7 comes fitted with Alpina-specific dampers for its air suspension system, which have the ability to boost the SUV's ride height by 1.6 inches (4 cm) while traveling under 19 mph (30 kph). Furthermore, the XB7 can be lowered by 0.8 inches (2 cm) by switching to Sport mode or exceeding 100 mph (160 kph), and even by 1.6 inches (4 cm) in the case of the Sport+, or while driving faster than 155 mph (249 kph). In order to support the vehicle's stability at such outlandish speeds, Alpina provides a set of 21-inch wheels or an optional set of 23s finished in a forged alloy 20-spoke design, sheathed by Pirreli performance 285/35ZR23 at the front and 325/3 ZR23 rear section tires.
The exterior appearance of the vehicle is dominated by BMW's new, reworked, and slightly controversial front fascia, presenting a pair of dual headlights that split horizontally, recreating a unique road presence. A brand-new aesthetic element is added to the illuminated kidney grille, namely a waterfall of light that can be powered on even while driving, emphasizing the distinctive BMW kidney grill even more than before. The Alpina front apron embraces the eye-catching, current design language of BMW, aided by the air intakes that create a precisely sculpted and assertive look. The four oval tailpipes of the sports exhaust system are seamlessly incorporated into the XB7's rear bumper.
The interior living space of the new Alpina XB7 does not disappoint either. The interior craftsmanship sets apart the BX7 from its competitors with the abundance of details and features that can be noticed once climbed inside. To name just a few, they include a unique Alpina production plaque, blue illuminated gear selector, illuminated door sills, glass iDrive controller, and a now-trademark Blue/Green stitched sports steering wheel.
Additionally, the high-end Merino leather upholstery, heated multi-contoured seats, soft-close doors, Alcantara headliner, and leather instrument panel are all defining traits that add to the luxurious ambiance. Even more, delivering an open-air feeling with the touch of a button, the three-part panoramic sunroof comes as standard in the Alpina BX7. Also, there is a very cool Panorama Sky Lounge LED roof available, which is able to illuminate up to 15,000 different graphic patterns, including a reproduction of a starry sky.
Customers choose from several trim alternatives available, including Piano lacquer and Natural Walnut Anthracite, in addition to the "standard" Myrtle Luxury Wood interior trim option. Do not worry though, the Alpina roundel emblem is included on every type of wood trim. Not least, the XB7 offers a sophisticated array of driver assistance technologies, upgraded for this new 2023 model, including Active Driving Assistant Plus and Parking Assistant Professional, now fitted as standard, with a Maneuver Assistant or a Trailer Assistant also being available to configure.
There is a hefty price to pay for all these amenities, but in exchange, you surely get a lot of vehicle for your money. With prices starting from $145,995, the Alpina XB7 deliveries are expected to commence in early 2023.
Therefore, this enormous SUV can cover ground at quite a high pace, achieving an impressive 3.9-second sprint from a standstill and a limited top speed of 180 mph (290 kph). No slouch, considering the vehicle tips the scale at nearly 6,000-lb (2,722 kg) curb weight.
Moreover, the V8 powerplant under the hood features BMW's mild hybrid technology, a 48-volt starter generator situated within the transmission allowing the engine to run as efficiently as possible for steady loads, also enhancing drivetrain responsiveness when needed.
Alpina also tinkered with the power management and cooling systems, for instance, enlarging and optimizing cooling components of the engine, transmission, oil, and turbocharging assembly.
The 8-Speed Sport Automatic Transmission, using Alpina's Switch-Tronic wheel-mounted shift controllers, is designed to deliver fast and precise inputs. It comes mated to an xDrive all-wheel-drive system and an electronically-variable limited-slip differential at the rear axle, ensuring effective torque distribution and minimizing wheelspin during difficult circumstances by continuously adjusting the degree of lock without compromising the vehicle dynamics.
The XB7 comes fitted with Alpina-specific dampers for its air suspension system, which have the ability to boost the SUV's ride height by 1.6 inches (4 cm) while traveling under 19 mph (30 kph). Furthermore, the XB7 can be lowered by 0.8 inches (2 cm) by switching to Sport mode or exceeding 100 mph (160 kph), and even by 1.6 inches (4 cm) in the case of the Sport+, or while driving faster than 155 mph (249 kph). In order to support the vehicle's stability at such outlandish speeds, Alpina provides a set of 21-inch wheels or an optional set of 23s finished in a forged alloy 20-spoke design, sheathed by Pirreli performance 285/35ZR23 at the front and 325/3 ZR23 rear section tires.
The exterior appearance of the vehicle is dominated by BMW's new, reworked, and slightly controversial front fascia, presenting a pair of dual headlights that split horizontally, recreating a unique road presence. A brand-new aesthetic element is added to the illuminated kidney grille, namely a waterfall of light that can be powered on even while driving, emphasizing the distinctive BMW kidney grill even more than before. The Alpina front apron embraces the eye-catching, current design language of BMW, aided by the air intakes that create a precisely sculpted and assertive look. The four oval tailpipes of the sports exhaust system are seamlessly incorporated into the XB7's rear bumper.
The interior living space of the new Alpina XB7 does not disappoint either. The interior craftsmanship sets apart the BX7 from its competitors with the abundance of details and features that can be noticed once climbed inside. To name just a few, they include a unique Alpina production plaque, blue illuminated gear selector, illuminated door sills, glass iDrive controller, and a now-trademark Blue/Green stitched sports steering wheel.
Additionally, the high-end Merino leather upholstery, heated multi-contoured seats, soft-close doors, Alcantara headliner, and leather instrument panel are all defining traits that add to the luxurious ambiance. Even more, delivering an open-air feeling with the touch of a button, the three-part panoramic sunroof comes as standard in the Alpina BX7. Also, there is a very cool Panorama Sky Lounge LED roof available, which is able to illuminate up to 15,000 different graphic patterns, including a reproduction of a starry sky.
Customers choose from several trim alternatives available, including Piano lacquer and Natural Walnut Anthracite, in addition to the "standard" Myrtle Luxury Wood interior trim option. Do not worry though, the Alpina roundel emblem is included on every type of wood trim. Not least, the XB7 offers a sophisticated array of driver assistance technologies, upgraded for this new 2023 model, including Active Driving Assistant Plus and Parking Assistant Professional, now fitted as standard, with a Maneuver Assistant or a Trailer Assistant also being available to configure.
There is a hefty price to pay for all these amenities, but in exchange, you surely get a lot of vehicle for your money. With prices starting from $145,995, the Alpina XB7 deliveries are expected to commence in early 2023.