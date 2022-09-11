Aston Martin V12 Roadster: An Open-Top Twelve-Cylinder Swan Song Never to Be Forgotten

More on this:

1 2023 Aston Martin V12 Vantage Roadster Gets Unofficial Reveal to Spill All Goodies

2 Aston Martin Vantage Keeps F1 Safety Car Gig in 2022, With DBX Staying on as Medical Car

3 Latest Bond Film Is Making More People Search for New and Used Aston Martins

4 This Cave Car Showroom Is Where James Bond Would Keep His Classic Toys

5 If 007 Was a Pro Drifter, Would He Drive This V8 Vantage?