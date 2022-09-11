Aston Martin V12 Roadster: An Open-Top Twelve-Cylinder Swan Song Never to Be Forgotten

Fast-forward to today, the introduction of the 2022 V12 Vantage earlier this year centered upon one crucial detail: although it would be the "fastest and fiercest Vantage ever made," it will also be the final embodiment of their beloved 5.2-liter V12 powerplant, given the company's future plans to electrify its line-up.
Initially, Aston Martin doubted they would put the twelve-cylinder concert hall in a convertible chassis, alluding that the 333-unit production run of the regular V12 Vantage would be the end of an era. To everyone's surprise, the brand's presence at this year's Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance marked the unveiling of the open-top version of the V12 Vantage.
The gorgeous roadster carries the same mighty powerhouse as its regular sibling, a 5.2-liter Twin-Turbo V12 developing 700 hp and 542 lb-ft (735 Nm) of torque, capable of thrusting this lavish machine to 60 mph (100 kph) in just 3.5 seconds, and pushing on until reaching a top speed of 200 mph (322 kph), all of it with a pure soundtrack in the background unlike any other. Bearing a power-to-weight ratio of 372 hp-per-ton, and equipped with a ZF 8-speed automatic transmission and mechanical rear-mounted limited-slip differential, the Aston Martin V12 Roadster achieves an excellent dynamic balance.
The V12 Vantage Roadster has a significantly more aggressive stance than its V8 counterpart, thanks to incorporating underbody structures of the larger DBS to accommodate the massive engine and, on the other hand, due to the suspension setup being 40mm wider than the standard Vantage.
The visual appearance of the automobile is striking. In its convertible form, it is a site to behold. The V12 Vantage Roadster introduces a new front bumper design, featuring a full-width front splitter for extra downforce, a reshaped and enlarged front grille providing increased cooling, and, not least, the unmistakable ‘horse shoe’ engine vent on top of the hood.
The rear bumper also presents a pair of sculpted single-piece sills and an integrated diffuser, complimented by a center-mounted, twin tailpipe, exhaust system, with the ability to option a menacing rear wing similar to the one found on the Coupe. The side view is dominated by the 21-inch alloy wheels, available in satin black or satin black diamond turned finishes, alongside a set of carbon-ceramic brakes. They come sheathed by Michelin Pilot 4S high-performance tires, 275/35 R21 section in the front and 315/30 R21 at the rear.
The production of the all-new V12 Vantage Roadster is due to commence in the third quarter of 2022, with first deliveries scheduled to begin during Q4 this year. With a limited production run of just 249 examples, this variant will become even more exclusive than the Vantage Coupe. Unfortunately, the entire run had already been sold, although prices started from $350,000. Definitely a hefty amount, but considering it is the last Aston Martin with a twelve-cylinder beating heart under the hood, it may well be worth every penny.
