Latest Bond Film Is Making More People Search for New and Used Aston Martins

There’s nothing like a James Bond movie to get people searching for new and used Aston Martins, which is exactly what happened this past weekend when 6 out of the 10 most popular classic car ads viewed on Auto Trader within the last 7 days were for an Aston Martin vehicle.
The top three most viewed classic cars this past week were two DB5s and a DB6, although cinemagoers who are fans of 007 also searched for Jaguars and Land Rovers, with a rise of approximately 13% following the on-screen theater debut of the movie ‘No Time to Die’.
Now, if you’re into something a little more modern, know that there’s a limited-edition Aston Martin Vantage 007 currently up for grabs on Auto Trader in the UK. It’s one of just 100 units worldwide, built in order to commemorate this latest Bond flick. According to the ad, the seller is asking for £200,000 ($272,000), which may or may not be worth it, depending on your appreciation of the Vantage and James Bond as a character.
“It’s clear there’s a lot of aspiring Bonds out there searching for their next spy vehicle. There is a wide range of Aston Martins onsite that are in stock and available now – you could be driving like a secret agent,” said Auto Trader’s Rory Reid.
Interested parties can also head on over to the previously-mentioned website and look for two of the seven limited edition Land Rover Defender SVX Concept models, also known as the ‘Spectre Defenders’, built specifically for use in the James Bond film Spectre. What’s really cool is that they also come equipped with a file of movements, movie scripts and calendar shoots from the film.
If you ask us, there’s nothing like a good Bond movie to get you in the mood for driving a fine piece of British engineering. That being said, spending roughly $270k on a Vantage with AMG GT-like performance isn’t the most practical thing you could do, especially since you could get a brand new 2022 Porsche 911 Turbo S for a little over $200k.
