Aston Martin Vantage Keeps F1 Safety Car Gig in 2022, With DBX Staying on as Medical Car

Aston Martin will continue to supply official Safety and Medical cars to the FIA Formula One world championship for this upcoming season. The British carmaker will unleash its Vantage supercar and DBX luxury SUV at 12 Grand Prix this year, with Mercedes claiming all remaining events.
This bit of news is relevant not just for the sport, but also passenger vehicles in general. If you recall, the Aston Martin Vantage Safety Car from 2021 inspired the Vantage F1 Edition, which remains the fastest and most track-focused Vantage ever built.
Visually, the Vantage Safety Car boasts a special livery, bodyside radio antennas, an LED rear number plate and a bespoke roof-mounted LED light bar. Inside, both the driver and passenger have access to the FIA’s Marshalling System, which displays lights corresponding to all warning flags being shown. There are also several cameras on the car (inside and out), that provide live TV footage.
“It is a continuing source of pride for myself and the whole company to see our cars playing a crucial role in Formula 1. Vantage and DBX will feature at 12 Grand Prix this year and, as much as I hope they won’t be called upon too often in the races, I think we all know they will be busy again as F1 enters this new era. We’re excited to be part of the show,” said Aston Martin Lagonda CEO, Tobias Moers.
As for the DBX Medical Car, it’s been modified to carry a lot of equipment, from fire extinguishers to a defibrillator and a large medical kit bag. Like its Vantage sibling, this DBX also comes with FIA-approved racing seats (with 6-point safety harness), the same marshalling system and multiple TV screens.
In a straight line, the DBX Medical Car can launch itself to 62 mph (100 kph) in just 4.5 seconds, thanks to a total output of 542 hp (550 ps) and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) of torque.
