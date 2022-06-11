Alpina Coupe-S Looks Like the Ultimate Trigger for Purists, We Hope It Comes True

Having a vivid imagination is a wonderful thing. But it gets even better if you have the skills to translate your thoughts into images, sounds, or both at the same time. So it's always exciting to see what crazy idea Abimelec Design is going to come up with next. The 3D Artist always manages to envision some crazy concept, thus generating strong reactions within the automotive community.
Some of the projects he rendered this year include a Honda S2000 Type R, a 1971 Dodge Super Bee restomod, a widebody Ford F-150 SVT Lightning, and a Hellcat-powered Grand Marquis wagon. That's a lot of information to take in, isn't it?
The cool thing about being a skilled 3D artist is that you can put pen to paper with any idea that goes through your mind, regardless of how crazy it might seem. You can throw in any kind of engine, on any kind of chassis, and you don't need an engineering degree to accomplish the task.
Not only that, but you won't have to spend a ridiculous amount of cash to make it happen either. The funny thing is that, in this day and age, chances are that someone might even pick up your project and bring it to life.
And we've seen that happening several times with various 3D artists. The project that the 22-year-old artist is proposing this time is going to upset a few Supra purists, that's for sure. But at the same time, it makes perfect sense.
Alpina Burkard Bovensiepen GmbH was founded almost 60 years ago in Buchloe, Germany. Most people simply know it as Alpina, a company that takes BMWs to the next level of luxury and performance.
Quite a few models have gotten the Alpina treatment over the years, and we've recently discussed the Roadster V8, among other cars. The moment we first laid eyes on the Alpina Coupe-S, we felt like the German company should take the idea seriously and make it happen.
As you would expect from an Alpina model, this is nowhere near as flashy as a Liberty Walk Supra. While the emphasis is on style, one can imagine what the performance specs on this thing would look like.
Going up to 500-hp should be a walk in the park for the company's engineers! But you should also expect to pay at least $15,000 to $20,000 more than you would on a standard GR Supra. Either way, it's a win-win situation. You get to drive around in a special car, and Alpina gets to develop their line-up of future vehicles.
