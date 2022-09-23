Forza Horizon 5 Series 12 Festival Playlist Events and Rewards Revealed (September 22–29)

Chapter 1: Lock, Stock and 2 Smokin’ Tyres | Own and drive the 1970 VW #1107 Desert Dingo

Chapter 2: Beetle in the Baja | Win a Dirt Race in the #1107 Bug

Chapter 3: Blazing a Trail | Earn 6 stars in total from Trailblazers in the #1107 Bug

Chapter 4: That’s a Wrap | Take a photo of the #1107 Bug

Ready to Race | Visit the Horizon Apex Festival Outpost

Look Out Below | Jump at least 500ft (152m) in any Unlimited Offroad vehicle

Spinning Tyres | Earn at least 2 stars at the Cascadas Trailblazer with a 1970 International Scout 800A

Muddy Good Fun | Win a Cross Country Event in any vehicle from the Pickups & 4x4s category

Jumping Jacks | Earn 3 Kangaroo Skill combos

6x6 | Earn 100,000 Skill Score in any 6-wheeled vehicle

Sports & Recreation | Win Costera Cross Country Circuit in a Sports Utility Vehicle

600 FP Car: 2002 Ferrari Enzo (Autoshow value 2,800,000 CR)

400 FP Car: 2019 Deberti Toyota Tacoma TRD “The Performance Truck” (Autoshow value 500,000 CR)

75 FP Clothing: Doodle Jumper (seasonal Exclusive)

75 FP Clothing: Windows Tada (seasonal Exclusive)

60 FP Wheelspins: 150 FP Super Wheelspins

The good part is you’re not just gathering points, but also cars that you might not have already, customization and clothing items for your car and character, as well as in-game currency. Not to mention that each Festival Playlist comes with a variety of events and challenges, so chances are that you’re always find something you enjoy.That said, the Autumn / Storm Season will end on September 29 and offers a total of 65 points, slighty more than the typical Festival Season. Those who earn enough points can unlock this season’s special rewards, the 2021 Audi RS 7 Sportback (new Seasonal Exclusive car, 20 points) and the 2019 Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro (Seasonal Exclusive car, 40 points).Below is the full list of weekly and daily challenges Forza Horizon 5 players can choose to complete, as well as their respective rewards:These four challenges must be completed in sequence for completion.Each day a new challenge opens at 7:30am PT and is open for 7 days.A few cars are just waiting to be earned by completing some of this season’s events, along with exclusive clothing items and Super Wheelspins. Here is what you can get for the next week or so:(3 pts) | Mini Games | Complete any Horizon Arcade themeReward: White Modern Puebla Dress (seasonal Exclusive)(10 pts) | Cross-Country Sports | (B700) Sports Utility HeroesNote: You must have unlocked the Hall of Fame with Accolade points to enter the Trial.Reward: 2015 Alumi Craft Class 10 Race Car (Autoshow value 300,000 CR)(3 pts) | EDELMAENN PRESENTS “Juncle-Coaster / XE / Day” | (A800) Extreme EReward: Puebla Mexican Suit (seasonal Exclusive clothing)(2 pts) | Cascadas | (S2 998) Anything Goes | 1099 feetReward: Super Wheelspin(2 pts) | Cordillera | (S2 998) Anything Goes | 120.00 mphReward: Super Wheelspin(2 pts) | The Juggernaut | (S2 998) Anything Goes | 120 secondsReward: Super Wheelspin(5 pts) | The Titan | Cross Country | (B700) Unlimited BuggiesReward: 2016 Bentley Bentayga (Autoshow value 180,000 CR)(5 pts) | Cross Country Endurance | Cross Country | (A800) Unlimited OffroadReward: 1979 Toyota FJ40 (Autoshow value 55,000 CR)(5 pts) | Cross Country Odyssey | Cross Country | (C600) Pickups & 4x4sReward: 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT (Autoshow value 80,000 CR)If you’re looking for more challenges, fret not as the folks at Playground Games have you all covered. Three new challenges are up for completing, each awarding players completely different things:(3 pts) | Dune Buggy | Only a Buggy could get so muddy and leave your opponents across the countryReward: 100 Forzathon Points(2 pts) | #INTOTHEBAJA | Photograph the 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT at the Horizon Baja OutpostReward: Dial Up Modem (seasonal Exclusive car horn)(2 pts) | Battle Royale | Finish 30th or betterReward: MWAHAHAHA (seasonal Exclusive ForzaLINK phrase)Just like in the previous seasons, there are a couple of extra events available for players who own the Hot Wheels Expansion DLC. Not owning the expansion won’t prevent you from earning the “Min, Meet Max” achievement, but you will not be able to get the rewards detailed below.(2 pts) | Hammer’s Shadow | (S2 998) Anything Goes | 250.00 mphReward: Super Wheelspin(5 pts) | On Orange Alert | (A800) Sports Utility HeroesReward: 2017 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 (Autoshow value 46,000 CR)As far as the “Monthly Events” go, they’re the same as the once announced last week because, of course, they’re monthly events. You can complete these anytime during Series 12, but no later than October 13:(12 pts) | Made in Mexico | Earn up to 27 stars from the story chapters.Reward: 1971 Meyers Manx FE (Hard-to-Find)(4 pts) | Bola Ocho Circuit | Post a clean lap to complete. | Experience the Audi RS 7 '21 before you can put on in your garage!(4 pts) | Emerald Circuit | Post a clean lap to complete.Last but not least, completing the Horizon Super7 in the creative Hub menu will reward players with a pretty powerful car, the 2019 Porsche 911 Carrera S (Autoshow value 105,000 CR).