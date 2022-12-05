Your Next Used BMW 3 Series, 5 Series, X3, and X5 Could Come All the Way From Vietnam

If you still think that BMWs made in Germany are better overall than those assembled in other countries, then you should pay attention to the original market of provenance of your next used Bimmer, as it could have come to life in Vietnam.
The reason is the Group’s partnership with Truang Hai Auto Corporation (THACO) to make BMWs in Vietnam, at the Chu Lai facility, in the Quang Nam province. The announcement has just been made, and the models that will be assembled there are the 3 Series, 5 Series, X3, and X5.
”There is long-term growth potential in the Vietnam market, and we are excited to take this next step with THACO to produce some of our most popular models – including the BMW 3 Series, BMW 5 Series, BMW X3, and BMW X5,” said the Group’s Managing Director for Asia, Lars Nielsen. “We are also eager to bring our customers in Vietnam the very best of BMW, proudly produced in the heart of the country.”
BMW kicked off its Asia operations back in 1985, with its regional office in Singapore overseeing 14 markets locally, including Myanmar, Laos, Cambodia, New Caledonia, Tahiti, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Brunei, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Philippines, Guam, Singapore and Vietnam. In the latter, they re-launched their operations almost five years ago, and with the Chu Lai factory, BMW Group has expanded its production network across the continent beyond the factories in Thailand and India, joint ventures in China, and partnerships and Indonesia, and Malaysia.
In total, the Group has more than 30 production networks worldwide, and they claim that the “standardized processes and structures across the production system ensure consistent premium quality, and allow a high degree of customization of BMW Group products.” In fewer words, this means that all their cars should be identical, no matter where they were made.
