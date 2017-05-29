BMW Forced To Stop Production in China and South Africa Because of Supplier

BMW
had to stop manufacturing some of its models in several factories
in Germany, China, and South Africa, and it all happened because of a supplier.
The automaker has not specified the name of the company that caused the delay, but a report from the German media claims that it is an Italian company.
According to the Focus magazine, a supplier of car parts from Italy was not able to deliver all of the required components on time, which led to an early close of BMW’s Leipzig factory last Friday, along with affecting its production site in Munich, Germany.
Michael Rebstock, a spokesperson for the blue-and-white roundel brand, has confirmed that some of the factories of the company have been partially closed to respond to the lack of components from the unnamed supplier.
The official of the brand has refused to mention what kind of parts are missing, where were they coming from, and what is the name of the company that supplied them.
It is unclear when the German company will be able to restart production back to the levels it needed to achieve for the lineup that ranges from 1-Series
through 4-Series
models. As Bloomberg
notes, those are the affected model lines, and BMW’s best-selling products are among them.
The BMW official quoted in the story was not ready to provide an estimate of the losses caused by the production
halt, but the firm might decide to expand the strategy to adapt to its current supply of parts. The financial damage is described as “manageable,” but it does not have a figure placed next to it on the company’s books.
BMW is currently working on a solution to the problem, which may involve a new supplier, or an alternative company that can have the parts ready for manufacture faster than the Italian firm that is reportedly the cause of the delay.