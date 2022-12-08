Virtual S650 Ford Mustang GT Sedan Dwells Around Town, Takes a CGI Pulse of the City

Over in America, it feels like the immediate future of the muscle car segment is (mostly) set in stone. But that is only in real life, whereas the virtual automotive realm, as always, has other plans.
So, over in the real world, the Chevy Camaro is reportedly going to morph into something else other than a two-door coupe, if it even survives past the sixth generation, that is. Meanwhile, the 2023 model year is the last one for ICE-powered Dodge Challenger and Charger models. After 2024, the EV revolution will take hold and Stellantis will probably never look back.
That leaves us with the feisty S650 seventh-generation 2024 Ford Mustang, which is alone in keeping the ICE banner up high, with EcoBoost, Coyote V8, and Dark Horse goodies. Of course, ever since it was officially revealed by the Blue Oval Company, the original pony car has been a subject of passion for virtual automotive artists around the world. And the CGI love has not subsided with time.
Quite on the contrary, at least as far as Sugar Chow, the virtual artist better known as sugardesign_1 on social media, is concerned. Back in September, he quickly imagined a 2024 Ford Mustang limousine that also honored the official four-door Easter Egg. Then, mere hours later, the pixel master had a change of CGI heart and retconned the S650 iteration into a stunner three-door station wagon that would live a hypothetical Shooting Brake lifestyle by way of Mustang GT’s 5.0-liter Coyote V8 oomph.
Now he is again back in the digital Mustang four-door sedan mood and has decided that just one photo set is not enough to portray his imagined limousine ethos. So, after his 5.0L 2024 Ford Mustang sedan left the desert setting where it CGI-posed on the side of the road, now the muscle four-door is dwelling around a virtual town and probably takes the digital pulse of the city in search of its traditional Detroit foes from Dodge and Chevy!
