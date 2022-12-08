Digital Corvette Family Cars Steal Avant and Sportback DNA. Audi Won’t Be Happy!

Has everyone and their mother heard the latest rumor about the popular C8 Corvette? Then you know that GM might be thinking about splitting Team Corvette into a distinct brand, with big plans.
According to the rumor mill, soon there will be more Corvettes, and all of them will not be wearing any official ties with the current Chevy parent because the offspring will start their own family. Come 2025, the Corvette sub-brand might include the C8s, but also a four-door coupe and a feisty SUV.
Naturally, that got a lot of people thinking. Some also acted upon impulse and took matters into their hands – or at the tip of their CGI brushes, as we are talking about virtual automotive artists, on this occasion. Some pixel masters decided to feature everything, albeit only digitally – from city cars to big semi-rigs! Others, meanwhile, are taking a moderate approach, though also with a ‘thief’s’ twist.
Such is the case with Kleber Silva, the Brazil-based virtual artist known as KDesign AG on social media, who has also decided to have a CGI go at imagining a couple of ICE-powered Corvettes, this time again with the motor present up front, and not in the middle. And to make the transition easier, the CGI expert stole the DNA of two unsuspecting Audis.
Sure, both are feisty, upholding the Corvette tradition, and we love the idea of a Corvette station wagon that could deliver groceries ahead of tearing up the track. We are also deeply passionate about a Corvette liftback that does not look out of place at the Opera House or parked in front of the mountain resort retreat.
But why did it have to be so blatantly obvious that both the Corvette ‘Avant’ and the Corvette ‘Sportback’ were directly modeled after some innocent Audi RS 6 Avant and RS 7 Sportback templates?
Naturally, that got a lot of people thinking. Some also acted upon impulse and took matters into their hands – or at the tip of their CGI brushes, as we are talking about virtual automotive artists, on this occasion. Some pixel masters decided to feature everything, albeit only digitally – from city cars to big semi-rigs! Others, meanwhile, are taking a moderate approach, though also with a ‘thief’s’ twist.
Such is the case with Kleber Silva, the Brazil-based virtual artist known as KDesign AG on social media, who has also decided to have a CGI go at imagining a couple of ICE-powered Corvettes, this time again with the motor present up front, and not in the middle. And to make the transition easier, the CGI expert stole the DNA of two unsuspecting Audis.
Sure, both are feisty, upholding the Corvette tradition, and we love the idea of a Corvette station wagon that could deliver groceries ahead of tearing up the track. We are also deeply passionate about a Corvette liftback that does not look out of place at the Opera House or parked in front of the mountain resort retreat.
But why did it have to be so blatantly obvious that both the Corvette ‘Avant’ and the Corvette ‘Sportback’ were directly modeled after some innocent Audi RS 6 Avant and RS 7 Sportback templates?