2024 Chevrolet Trax Will Enter Production in February 2023

Presented with much pomp and circumstance in October 2022 as a 2024 model, the second-generation Trax will enter production in February 2023. Dealer orders for the compact SUV will be accepted from December 2022 according to sources familiar with the matter, reports GM Authority.
First unveiled in China as the Seeker, the all-new Trax will be manufactured in Changwon by GM Korea. Larger and better styled than its predecessor, the heir apparent features the General Motors VSS-F platform. Unfortunately for prospective customers, AWD is not available.
Including destination charge, the compact Trax retails at $21,495 as opposed to $22,895 for the subcompact first generation. Indeed, it’s that little bit more affordable even though you’re getting more for your money. The only detail that might upset prospective customers is the displacement of the turbocharged three-cylinder engine. Codenamed LIH, this lump is shared with the soon-to-be-revealed 2023 Chevy Montana unibody truck.
In this application, it produces 137 ponies at 5,000 revolutions per minute and 162 pound-feet (219 Nm) of torque at 2,500 revolutions per minute. Shared with the Buick Encore GX and Chevrolet Trailblazer, the dinky engine is matched with a six-speed automatic transmission rather than the continuously variable transmission of the subcompact-sized Trailblazer.
No fewer than five trim levels are offered in the United States, starting with the LS. Standard features include an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, cruise control, 17-inch steelies, black seats with Sky Cool Gray accents, two cupholders, an electronic parking brake, and Chevy Safety Assist. The latter includes automatic emergency braking, front pedestrian braking, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, forward collision alert, following distance indicator, and auto high-beam control.
The remainder of the range comprises the 1RS, LT, 2RS, and Activ. The range-topping trim level’s highlights include 11-inch touchscreen infotainment, titanium chrome accents, a rear skid plate motif, Activ-specific black wheels, Evotex seats with yellow accents, black bowties, heated front seats and outside mirrors, a heated steering wheel, remote start, automatic climate control, plus a power-adjustable driver’s seat.
