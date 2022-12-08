Virtual Ford Mustang GT SUV Reveals a Quirky Mach-E Adaptation to S650 Lifestyle

Just in case anyone was wondering why Ford chose an exclusive ICE lifestyle for the upcoming S650 seventh-generation 2024 Mustang, the answer is simple. They already have a successful EV.
Sure, one could then ask why they scrapped the Mustang hybrid project but as far as a fully electric Mustang is concerned, the subject is diligently covered by the nameplate’s first four-door and original SUV, the Mustang Mach-E. Which, by the way, just celebrated a big milestone to prove its high popularity.
Last month the Blue Oval company celebrated its 150,000th Ford Mustang Mach-E fully electric SUV produced over less than a couple of years since the assembly process kicked off at its Cuautitlán Stamping and Assembly Plant in Mexico. So, no wonder the Detroit automaker isn’t too worried about Dodge going Banshee EV with nine power levels for its Charger or GM turning Corvette into a sub-brand.
But that does not mean virtual automotive artists are satisfied with the current state of Mustang affairs, especially when the feisty Coyote V8-equipped 5.0-liter GT version is involved in the CGI matters. So, earlier today we saw a cool four-door Ford Mustang GT sedan rock around the digital town. Now it is also time to heed advice from the virtual automotive designer better known as a.c.g_design on social media, who tries to imagine what it would be like if Ford made a Mustang GT SUV.
Well, it would be utterly quirky, if you asked our two cents on the matter. But that is maybe because this vision is as simple as taking the S650 seventh-gen 2024 Ford Mustang GT’s front end and throwing it on top of the current Mustang Mach-E body. Anyway, this probably just goes to show why Ford designers were keen on differentiating the regular Mustang and Mach-E designs in the first place. And if this is any indication of the future, they will probably continue to do so!
