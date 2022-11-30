Ford Has Built Its 150,000th Mustang Mach-E and Plans To Expand to 37 Countries Worldwide

Ford has celebrated an important milestone at its Cuautitlán Stamping and Assembly Plant in Mexico, where it built the 150,000th Mustang Mach-E. The electric pony will see an increased production pace in the future, as Ford announced expanding its market to 37 countries worldwide, with more to come next year.
When Ford named its first electric vehicle a Mustang, many criticized the move, thinking it would dilute the brand. On the contrary, the Mustang Mach-E proved an asset and is now the most popular Ford EV, helping the Blue Oval become the No. 2-selling electric vehicle brand in the U.S. Ford has built roughly 150,000 Mustang Mach E electric crossovers since starting production nearly two years ago at its Cuautitlán Stamping and Assembly Plant in Mexico.
Now, the Mustang Mach-E is set to become even more popular, as Ford announced it would extend sales to 37 markets worldwide in 2023, up from the 22 in the vehicle’s first year. New Zealand, Brazil, and Argentina are among the latest markets added to the Mustang Mach-E stable. To support the growing number of customers, Ford upgraded the factory. This should help reach a production rate of 600,000 EVs annually by late 2023 and more than 2 million by 2026, as planned.
“The plant is buzzing,” said Deborah Manzano, Ford’s director of manufacturing. “There’s a new battery line, new chassis line, additional assembly line, we’re literally maxing out the space to make more Mustang Mach-E vehicles. We most recently added a new paint shop, too. Nothing is standing still for long!”
Ford is capitalizing on customers’ desire to go electric. According to a Ford statement, almost all of Mustang Mach-E’s growth comes from customers replacing an internal combustion vehicle with an electric one. This makes sense since EV owners are brand loyalists, less susceptible to moving from an EV made by another brand to Ford. According to Ford, more than 8 in 10 U.S. customers and 9 in 10 European customers ditched their ICE vehicles for a Mustang Mach-E.
Now, the Mustang Mach-E is set to become even more popular, as Ford announced it would extend sales to 37 markets worldwide in 2023, up from the 22 in the vehicle’s first year. New Zealand, Brazil, and Argentina are among the latest markets added to the Mustang Mach-E stable. To support the growing number of customers, Ford upgraded the factory. This should help reach a production rate of 600,000 EVs annually by late 2023 and more than 2 million by 2026, as planned.
“The plant is buzzing,” said Deborah Manzano, Ford’s director of manufacturing. “There’s a new battery line, new chassis line, additional assembly line, we’re literally maxing out the space to make more Mustang Mach-E vehicles. We most recently added a new paint shop, too. Nothing is standing still for long!”
Ford is capitalizing on customers’ desire to go electric. According to a Ford statement, almost all of Mustang Mach-E’s growth comes from customers replacing an internal combustion vehicle with an electric one. This makes sense since EV owners are brand loyalists, less susceptible to moving from an EV made by another brand to Ford. According to Ford, more than 8 in 10 U.S. customers and 9 in 10 European customers ditched their ICE vehicles for a Mustang Mach-E.