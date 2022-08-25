2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E Orders Receive the Green Light, There's a Serious Price Hike

The 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E is going to be made available for new customers. Changes are currently happening, and full access will be granted to dealers and shoppers starting from Tuesday, 30th of August 2022.
Ford’s Jim Farley promised on Twitter the American carmaker will bring back the Ford Mustang Mach-E. He kept his promise, but at a cost. Here are the Manufacturer Suggested Retail Prices (MSRPs). Bear in mind, that these don’t mean much nowadays. Most dealers will probably add a market adjustment of their own, like it currently happens with the Ford F-150 Lightning.
The CEO also said that customers who put in an order for the 2022 Mustang Mach-E will be helped to configure a 2023 model year vehicle. The good news is, Ford Co-Pilot 360 now comes as standard across the board and customers will also get to experience BlueCruise – the advanced hands-free driving feature – as a 90-day trial only for the Select trims.
The 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E had a starting MSRP of $43,895. With the new adjustment, the base price for the 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E is $46,895. That’s a $3,000 hike just for the entry-level model.
The same thing is applicable for the all-wheel drive version – it’s now starting from $49,595 instead of $46,595.
The 2023 Ford Mach-E GT Premium in rear-wheel drive (RWD) and all-wheel drive (AWD) configurations are also pricier now. More precisely, the MSRP will include a $5,875 hike, according to Automotive News. Prospective customers will look at starting prices of $54,957 for the RWD and $57,675 for the AWD.
If owners of the 2023 Ford Mach-E GT Premium RWD would like to add the extended range battery, then they need to cough up $8,600 more – that’s another $2,600 increase. But the Premium trim models also get a 13-mile increase for their EPA range which takes the traveling limit for a full charge to 290 mi (466 km).
Called the “signature model”, Ford’s Mustang Mach-E with the California Route 1 package received the most aggressive adjustment - $8,100. The 2023 model year costs $63,575. It’s now going to be available as an AWD-only EV.
The last in line is the 2023 Mach-E GT with all-wheel drive. It received an increase of $7,900. Instead of $61,995 customers will have to pay $69,895.
The updated prices don’t include the destination and delivery charges. This will now set you back $1,300 instead of $1,100.
Finally, two new colors are being introduced – Vapor Blue Metallic and Carbonized Gray Metallic.
