2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E Orders Receive the Green Light, There's a Serious Price Hike

More on this:

1 New Cars in the U.S. More Expensive, Buyers Don't Care, They Just Get a Loan

2 Here's the New Lincoln Sedan You Can't Get in the U.S., It's Sold Only in China

3 Ford to No Longer Offer the Transit Connect in U.S. Starting With 2023

4 Ford Starts Cutting Those Jobs It Said It Would, First 3,000 Employees Notified This Week

5 A New Ford vs Rivian Test Proves the R1T Has a Phantom Drain Problem