2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E Orders Receive the Green Light, There's a Serious Price Hike

AWD

EV

Ford’s Jim Farley promised on Twitter the American carmaker will bring back the Ford Mustang Mach-E. He kept his promise, but at a cost. Here are the Manufacturer Suggested Retail Prices (MSRPs). Bear in mind, that these don’t mean much nowadays. Most dealers will probably add a market adjustment of their own, like it currently happens with the Ford F-150 Lightning The CEO also said that customers who put in an order for the 2022 Mustang Mach-E will be helped to configure a 2023 model year vehicle. The good news is, Ford Co-Pilot 360 now comes as standard across the board and customers will also get to experience BlueCruise – the advanced hands-free driving feature – as a 90-day trial only for the Select trims.The 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E had a starting MSRP of $43,895. With the new adjustment, the base price for the 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E is $46,895. That’s a $3,000 hike just for the entry-level model.The same thing is applicable for the all-wheel drive version – it’s now starting from $49,595 instead of $46,595.The 2023 Ford Mach-E GT Premium in rear-wheel drive (RWD) and all-wheel drive () configurations are also pricier now. More precisely, the MSRP will include a $5,875 hike, according to Automotive News . Prospective customers will look at starting prices of $54,957 for the RWD and $57,675 for the AWD.If owners of the 2023 Ford Mach-E GT Premium RWD would like to add the extended range battery, then they need to cough up $8,600 more – that’s another $2,600 increase. But the Premium trim models also get a 13-mile increase for their EPA range which takes the traveling limit for a full charge to 290 mi (466 km).Called the “signature model”, Ford’s Mustang Mach-E with the California Route 1 package received the most aggressive adjustment - $8,100. The 2023 model year costs $63,575. It’s now going to be available as an AWD-onlyThe last in line is the 2023 Mach-E GT with all-wheel drive. It received an increase of $7,900. Instead of $61,995 customers will have to pay $69,895.The updated prices don’t include the destination and delivery charges. This will now set you back $1,300 instead of $1,100.Finally, two new colors are being introduced – Vapor Blue Metallic and Carbonized Gray Metallic.