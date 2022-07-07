Ford Issued a Software Patch to Keep the Recalled Mustang Mach-E Drivable, Still No Fix

Last month, Ford notified its dealers to stop deliveries of the Mustang Mach-E due to a fault with the high-voltage battery main connectors. The solution was promised to arrive in the third quarter. However, Ford offered a stop-gap earlier to allow customers to still drive their cars until a real fix would be available.
Around 48,000 Ford Mustang Mach-E crossovers delivered to customers were affected, along with countless vehicles waiting for delivery on dealers’ lots. Ford issued a recall notice and insisted that this was not a stop-sale order, as dealers could still sell the Mustang Mach-E. It just stopped deliveries of those cars until a fix is provided, which is required in any recall, per law.
The problem was identified with the high-voltage battery connector, which could overheat during fast charging and when the car is driven fast. When the issue occurs, Mach-E will lose power. However, the ancillaries powered by the 12-volt battery would continue to work, allowing the crossover to coast safely to a stop. After that, it is unclear whether the vehicle is still drivable, but considering Ford’s next step, we can safely assume it wouldn’t be.
More specifically, Ford offered a stop-gap fix to its dealer networks in the U.S. and Canada. This is intended to keep the car drivable should the issue arises. According to the details shared on macheforum.com, dealers will “reprogram the Powertrain Control Module (PCM), BECM, and SOBDMC using the Ford Diagnostic Repair System.” The same patch will become available via an OTA update later this month.
The reprogramming would not prevent the connector from overheating. However, it will limit the charging current and electric motors’ power to avert that. Plus, it will allow Ford Mustang Mach-E owners to drive their electric crossover to the dealer in a reduced power mode. This is better than being stranded on the side of the road. A real fix should arrive later this year, and it most probably involves replacing the defective connector.
