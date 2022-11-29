Consumer Reports No Longer Recommends Ford Mustang Mach-E and Hyundai Kona Electric

Consumer Reports is a relevant customer reference in the U.S. with its Auto Reliability Survey. This study allows anyone shopping for a car to know that a given model may spend more time in repairs than it should. In its latest edition, the Auto Reliability Survey downgraded seven vehicles, including the Ford Mustang Mach-E and the Hyundai Kona.
While Mach-E buyers have no option other than an electric powertrain, the Kona has a few options, including the Kona Electric. Apparently, all of them are now excluded from Consumer Reports’ recommendations – which take into consideration several aspects of ownership, including safety – due to declining reliability.
The consumer rights organization stated that the Mach-E lost its status due to its infotainment screen freezing up. It also presented charging system issues, battery cell failures, and electrical problems. Ironically, the Mach-E was among Consumer Report’s Ten Top Picks for 2022, which shows how dynamic these rankings can be.
In an official statement about the downgrade, Ford said the complaints are related to early units of the electric crossover. Newer Mach-Es would have solved the main problems, offering a more reliable product. If that is correct, this Ford should be back on the recommendations list in 2023.
Consumer Reports identified that plug-in vehicles present a lower reliability level in general and even when compared to the same model with different powertrain options. The Toyota RAV4 Prime is less reliable than the hybrid, which also happens with the Prius Prime and the regular one. The Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid was the least reliable car in the survey.
According to Jake Fisher, the issues with plug-in vehicles used to be related to the infotainment system. The senior director of CR's Auto Test Center said that the latest results show the problems are now inherent to EVs, affecting motors, battery packs, and charging systems. Unfortunately, we do not have access to what went wrong with the Kona, but it may relate to the battery pack recall it faced due to fire risks.
The consumer rights organization stated that the Mach-E lost its status due to its infotainment screen freezing up. It also presented charging system issues, battery cell failures, and electrical problems. Ironically, the Mach-E was among Consumer Report’s Ten Top Picks for 2022, which shows how dynamic these rankings can be.
In an official statement about the downgrade, Ford said the complaints are related to early units of the electric crossover. Newer Mach-Es would have solved the main problems, offering a more reliable product. If that is correct, this Ford should be back on the recommendations list in 2023.
Consumer Reports identified that plug-in vehicles present a lower reliability level in general and even when compared to the same model with different powertrain options. The Toyota RAV4 Prime is less reliable than the hybrid, which also happens with the Prius Prime and the regular one. The Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid was the least reliable car in the survey.
According to Jake Fisher, the issues with plug-in vehicles used to be related to the infotainment system. The senior director of CR's Auto Test Center said that the latest results show the problems are now inherent to EVs, affecting motors, battery packs, and charging systems. Unfortunately, we do not have access to what went wrong with the Kona, but it may relate to the battery pack recall it faced due to fire risks.